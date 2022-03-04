Is Camila's New Song "Bam Bam" About Shawn? The Lyrics Mention A Breakup

Camila Cabello is celebrating her 25th birthday with new music. On Thursday, March 3, the star revealed her third studio album, Familia, will arrive on April 8. The following day, she dropped a new single called “Bam Bam” with Ed Sheeran. The track marks Cabello’s first release since she announced her breakup with Shawn Mendes in November 2021, so because her new song lyrics mention the end of a relationship, fans are convinced they reference her famous ex.

After being friends and collaborators for years, Cabello and Mendes’s relationship turned romantic in July 2019. The couple dated for two years before confirming their breakup on Instagram in November last year. “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” the stars wrote in separate IG Stories. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Just weeks after releasing their joint statement, fans began speculating Cabello and Mendes reportedly got back together when they were seen walking their dog Tarzan together in Miami on Jan. 6. However, the day Cabello dropped her “Bam Bam” single on March 4, Cabello revealed during an interview with New Music Daily that she and Mendes had grown apart due to their priorities shifting.

Now, fans think Cabello is also opening up about her split from Mendes in her new single “Bam Bam” featuring Sheeran.

Cabello seems to reference a breakup during the first half of the song. “You said you hated the ocean, but you're surfin' now. I said I'd love you for life, but I just sold our house,” she sings at the beginning of the track. According to the South China Morning Post, Cabello used to live with Mendes in a luxurious Hollywood Hills home but then sold it in December shortly after their breakup.

In “Bam Bam,” Cabello also sings, “We were kids at the start, I guess we're grown-ups now. Couldn't never imagine even havin' doubts, but not everything works out, no,” which definitely seems to be about two people going their separate ways. During her song’s pre-chorus, the star also seems to mention she thinks about an ex from time to time. “Now I'm out dancin' with strangers. You could be casually datin’,” she sings. “Damn, it's all changin' so fast.”

So, what has Cabello said about the meaning behind the song? In a March 4 Instagram, the singer teased the lyrics are about overcoming hardship. “This is one of my favorite songs we’ve ever written. Your life doesn’t have to be perfect for you to allow yourself joy,” she wrote. “Even through the heartache, and the confusion, and the messiness…. we keep dancing.”

While the song could have been party inspired by her relationship with Mendes, it seems clear “Bam Bam” could be about any difficult situation.

Both “Bam Bam” and Cabello’s previous single “Don’t Go Yet” are expected to feature on her upcoming album Familia, which is due out on April 8.