Camila's New Song's Lyrics Are Just As Catchy As "Havana"'s

Fans waited two years to hear new music from Camila Cabello, and now it’s finally arrived! On Friday, July 23, the star dropped her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which will be part of her upcoming third album. If you’re already in love with the song, wait until you read Camila Cabello's "Don't Go Yet" lyrics because they’re so dang catchy.

Cabello first teased she had new music coming in a July 14 Instagram by sharing a close-up of her face along with the caption, “listos?” which translates from Spanish to English as “Ready?” The singer officially announced her new song on July 16 by posting its official cover art, which showed her wearing a gorgeous black, embellished dress and long black gloves. The following week, Cabello continued giving fans sneak peeks of her “Don’t Go Yet” music video. The pictures she shared revealed she would be donning a variety of outfits for the video, including a long baby blue dress, as well as a cheetah-print coat.

When she dropped “Don’t Go Yet,” Cabello gave fans some exciting news: Her third album is called Familia and her latest single will be featured on it. “This whole album to me was inspired by two things: family and food. Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to break bread with. Who you want to sit at the dinner table with, cook a meal for, get wine-drunk with, and dance in the living room with,” she said.

In Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” music video, the star is surrounded by family and friends as they all have dinner and dance together. Watch the video below.

Cabello’s “Don’t Go Yet” is about the singer being together with someone and never wanting to be apart from them. “Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet/ What you leavin' for, when my night is yours?” she sings. Read the full lyrics to the song below.

Intro

Oh, my love, oh, yeah, yeah

I'm in love, yeah

Verse 1

I replayed this moment for months

Alone in my head, waitin' for it to come

I wrote all your lines in the scripts in my mind, and

I hope that you follow it for once

Pre-Chorus

I imagine myself in satin, the room was platinum and gold

I'd dance and catch your eye, you'll be mesmerized, oh

We'd find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we're here, so, why

Are you sayin' you got a flight, need an early night?

No, don't go yet

Chorus

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oh, yеah, don't go yet, don't go yet

What you leavin' for, whеn my night is yours?

Just a little more, don't go yet

Verse 2

Baby, don't go yet, 'cause I wore this dress for a lil' drama

And I bet, I bet that you think that you know, but you don't

Baby, come to mama

I get, I get what I want when I want

And I get it how I wanna, wanna

And I want you baby, gotta get you, baby

Pre-Chorus

We'd find a corner, then your hands in my hair

Finally we're here, so, why

Are you sayin' you got a flight, need an early night? No

Don't go yet

Chorus

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet (No, no)

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet

What you leavin' for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don't go yet

Post-Chorus

Come along

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don't go yet)

La-la-la-la-la-la-la (Don't go yet) Hey

Bridge

(Oh-no-no, don't leave yet)

(No te vayas, quédate) Dale

(Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) Ahora voy yo

(No te vayas, quédate)

(Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Know you really wanna

(Oh-no-no, don't leave yet) Stay a little longer

(No te vayas, quédate) Oh

Chorus

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet (Oh)

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet (Oh, don't go yet)

Oh, yeah, don't go yet, don't go yet (Oh)

What you leavin' for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more

Outro

What you leavin' for, when my night is yours? Yours, yours

What you leavin' for, when my night is yours?

Just a little more, don't go yet

You can also stream the song on Spotify below.