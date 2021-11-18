Do you have a box of tissues nearby? Great. Because Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello announced their breakup. And I, for one, am already crying.

In a joint statement shared via Instagram Stories on Nov. 17, 2021, the pair — best known for their quarantine walks and “Señorita” collaboration — shared that they’d chosen to end their romance, but plan to remain friends.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” they wrote. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.” It was signed from Camila and Shawn.

The two first began dating in July 2019, though they’d been close friends since they were teenagers and seemed to be in it for the long haul. As Mendes told Entertainment Weekly in December of 2020, "[Camila has] been one of my best friends since I was, like, 15 years old. I don't know, at the same time, I know we are really young so I don't want to jump, like, insanely fast, but I think when you find your person, you feel and you know that you have found your person."

When asked if he and Cabello discussed getting engaged, Mendes replied, “Yeah, absolutely, I think for me it's always been if I'm not willing to talk about that stuff then I kind of check out a little bit, and I don't know, I really think when you know, you know.”

Though breakup rumors have plagued the couple for the entirety of their relationship (which is not uncommon in Hollywood, unfortunately), the reason for their split remains unknown, and seemingly came out of left field. Cabello and Mendes appeared to be going strong, celebrating their two-year anniversary over the summer and posting photos in a coordinated couple’s costume for Día de Los Muertos as recently as Oct. 31, 2021.

Regardless of the reason (or reasons) for the breakup, here’s hoping they’re both holding up and able to remain friends. Who wouldn’t love to hear a platonic rendition of “Señorita,” after all?