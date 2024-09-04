Travsi Kelce’s PR team is clearing up the rumors once and for all. After a paper titled, “Comprehensive Media Plan for Travis Kelce's Public Relations Following Breakup With Taylor Swift,” went viral online, Full Scope Public Relations addressed the faux breakup plan — and they are getting their legal team involved.

ICYMI, paperwork outlining a future split between Kelce and Swift gained traction after it was posted on Reddit. (As of publication, the post has been deleted.) The media plan seemingly mapped out how Kelce’s PR would “manage and mitigate the fallout from the breakup,” per the Daily Mail. Specifically, it emphasized “ensuring Travis Kelce retains a positive public image, minimizes negative media portrayal, and continues to build his personal and professional brand.”

The plan stipulated the breakup announcement would be “gracious, respectful and stress mutual respect.” The documents also included a possible public statement. It read, “Example: Travis and Taylor have decided to part ways after careful consideration. They both value and respect each other's personal lives and appreciate your respect for privacy during this time.”

Originally, the detailed plan was shared on Snapchat with a caption that read, “This is on emilys desk rn lol.” Another Snap of the paperwork labeled it as “crazy.”

Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The paperwork used Full Scope PR’s logo as a header, prompting the agency to issue a public response to debunk the rumors. In a statement to Page Six, Kelce’s team called the viral post “entirely false and fabricated.”

A spokesperson for Full Scope denied any premeditated breakup plan. “We have engaged our legal team to initiate proceedings against the individuals or entities responsible for the unlawful and injurious forgery of documents,” they told the outlet.

“These documents are entirely false and fabricated and were not created, issued or authorized by this agency,” the spokesperson added.

Full Scope PR also told Page Six that they have never hired an individual named Emily, which seems to prove that the original documents (which were on “Emily’s desk,” per Snapchat) did not come from the public relations firm.