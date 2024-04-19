Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s romance has a new anthem. Don’t worry, “Karma.” The “guy on the Chiefs” line will always be famous in the Swiftieverse. On her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, she explores the dark woes of heartbreak and her most questionable flings — but not for long, though. She soon falls in love again on “So High School,” a sweet track that’s filled with metaphors about Kelce.

Swift isn’t subtle about her feelings for football player BF on “So High School.” (She has the same approach on “The Alchemy,” describing his love as a “chemical” that hits her like a glass of wine.) Over soft, pop-guitar production, she fully leans into the “high school power couple” title her fans gave them. Swift’s undeniably Gabriela Montez, sitting in the bleachers and fawning over Kelce — the beloved star jock — as he brings home a championship trophy for his team.

And when Kelce’s not a winner on the field, he’s her own version of a rom-com heartthrob. As Swift sings, he’s making her blush, laugh and daydream — even when he’s not next to her. It’s perfectly clear: the chair of the Tortured Poets department is definitely in love.

Here’s all the Kelce-inspired lyrics on “So High School.”

“Get my car door, isn’t that sweet? / Then pull me to the backseat / No one’s ever had me, not like you.”

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

This certainly feels like a nod to when Swift and Kelce hard-launched their relationship in October 2023. At the time, the two made surprise appearances on Saturday Night Live. Afterwards, they went to the SNL after-party at Catch Steakhouse, and Kelce was seen opening and closing the car door for Swift.

“I feel so high school every time I look at you / I wanna find you in a crowd just to hide from you.”

Swift and Kelce’s most notable PDAs have happened at his football games, such as her coming down to the crowded field to give him a kiss at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“You know how to ball, I know Aristotle.”

Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

This football metaphor couldn’t be anymore Kelce-coded.

“Are you gonna marry, kiss, or kill me / It’s just a game, but really.”

IYDK, Kelce was shooting his shot at Swift for a few years. And on “So High School,” Swift references his most notable flirty moment: A 2016 clip of him playing “Kiss, Marry, Kill.” In the video, which resurfaced once he started dating Swift last year, Kelce was asked to choose between Swift, Katy Perry, and Ariana Grande. He answered that Swift “would be the kiss,” before killing off Grande and marrying Perry.