Few pop culture moments are as iconic as Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake's twinning denim ensembles at the 2001 American Music Awards. The moment was unforgettable for fans, and JT says it's equally so for him. Even 20 years after he suited up in head-to-toe denim with Brit, the internet won't let him forget about the look. Justin Timberlake's quotes about his and Britney Spears' denim outfits will make you nostalgic.

Timberlake took a walk down memory lane and reflected on the iconic style moment during The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable on Feb. 1. John Legend was also present for the interview, and reminisced about Timberlake's head-turning moment.

For starters, Timberlake admitted he might have a few regrets about some of his earliest career fashion.“I confess that there was maybe a period in the ’90s where I could skip over some of the outfits that were public, but the internet will never,” Timberlake said.

“Denim on denim on denim on denim, that will never be forgotten!” Legend chimed in.

Timberlake admitted that Legend may have a point, seeing as fans won't let him live the moment down. "Thanks, John. No, the internet won’t allow me to forget them.”

You can see Timberlake's throwback matching denim ensemble with Spears below.

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

2021 marks the 20th anniversary of the red carpet appearance, and JT isn't the only one reminiscing. Spear's younger sister Jamie Lynn also spoke out about the former couple's twinning outfits. When Nylon posted a throwback photo of the pair's outfits on Instagram, Jamie Lynn slide into the comments. "My parents. Divorce is hard," she joked.

You can see Jamie Lynn's comment courtesy of Comments By Celebs below.

The 20th anniversary of Spears and Timberlake's red carpet moment couldn't have been more timely. Just one week earlier, Spears had tagged her ex in an Instagram post, letting him know she was jamming out to his music.

“Danced in my black 🐢 neck last week to HOLY GRAIL !!!!,” the pop star captioned a pic on Jan. 27. “I KNOW … turtle necks are SO ME 😂💁🏼‍♀️✨💃🏼 !!!! @justintimberlake.”

It looks as though neither star has forgetten their past history, and the photos from the 2001 AMAs are the gift that keeps on giving.