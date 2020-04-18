It has been 18 years since one of the most iconic couples in the history of pop music split up, and Britney Spears gave fans a rare glimpse into her thoughts on her famous ex in an unexpected Instagram post. Spears fans know that the singer loves to post fun little clips of herself dancing on Instagram, but her song choice for her most recent dance moment definitely caught everyone off guard. Britney Spears' Instagram about Justin Timberlake is a total blast from the past.

Spears gave her ex an unexpected shoutout in a Wednesday, April 15 post on Instagram, which was one of the very few occasions she has ever publicly spoken about Timberlake in recent years. In the video, Spears posed for the camera and spun around while dancing to Timberlake's 2018 single "Filthy," joking that Instagram is her version of TikTok. Of course, Spears had to address that eyebrow-raising song choice. In her caption, the superstar acknowledged that she and Timberlake has "one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago," but went on to call her ex a genius and praise his song.

Since Spears rarely speaks about Timberlake and their 2002 breakup was surrounded by drama, the post came as a total surprise for all pop music fans.

It definitely sounds like Spears and Timberlake are on good terms with each other now. Timberlake even commented on Spears' post with a string of celebratory emojis.

The two pop stars began dating in 1999, when Spears was just beginning her career and already topping the charts after releasing "...Baby One More Time" and Timberlake's boy band NSYNC was also at the forefront of the pop music world. The couple only lasted for a few years before breaking up in 2002, but they dominated pop culture in that time, memorably rocking matching all-denim outfits to the 2001 American Music Awards.

The breakup became a a source of drama and controversy after Timberlake released his solo single "Cry Me a River" shortly afterwards, casting a Spears lookalike to play his cheating girlfriend in the music video. While Timberlake has often spoken about his relationship and breakup with Spears over the years, Spears herself has rarely ever addressed it publicly.

Now, it looks like all the drama is in the past. Timberlake has been married to Jessica Biel for eight years, and Spears is booed up with her longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. Maybe there's hope for the exes to get together and recreate that iconic denim look now that they're cool again.