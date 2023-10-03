Donna Kelce Has Seen All Those Taylor Swift "Seemingly Ranch" Memes

Sorry, 1989’s sea blue. Taylor Swift has been giving her signature red a lot of love lately, thanks to her rumored romance with Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end Travis Kelce. Ever since the singer first appeared at Kelce’s game on Sept. 24, the duo have been Swifties’ new obsession. Her fans are polishing up on their football jargon, making red jerseys the new black, and even turning Swift’s condiment choices at the game into a cash-cow meme. While that last part sounds wild, it’s all light-hearted fun for Kelce’s mom.

So, what exactly is the “seemingly ranch” meme? During the Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the Chicago Bears, Swift was spotted next to her new beau’s mom, Donna Kelce. While that sighting was exciting, it was a photo of the singer’s plate of chicken tenders and two dipping sauces that sent everyone into a frenzy. The photo went viral after a fan shared it on Twitter and described one of the sauces as “seemingly ranch.”

Swift’s dipping choices not only spawned numerous memes online, but inspired Heinz to launch a limited-edition bottle of the condiment. OK, becoming the newly-cemented face of the NFL and dipping sauces in the span of a month? This definitely adds a new layer to “Two Is Better Than One.”

It wasn’t long until Donna Kelce joined in on the “seemingly ranch” fun. On Oct. 1, she sat next to Jake from State Farm actor, Kevin Miles, at Kansas City Chiefs’ game against the New York Jets. Similar to Swift, Miles enjoyed a basket of chicken fingers with ketchup — but no ranch. Kelce shared the amusing moment on her Stories, writing: “No ‘seemingly ranch’ available at the Linc.”

That same day, Miles also poked fun at the interaction with his own Swift reference. The actor shared a photo of him “in his red era” with Donna on Twitter.

From popularizing the wildest condiment combo to stamping red as the go-to hue for the fall, Swift and Kelce’s unofficial relationship is already setting all the trends.