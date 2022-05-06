Dirty Shirley Is *The* Drink Of The Summer — Perfect It With These TikTok Recipes

Gone are the days of espresso martinis, because there’s a new kid in town for summer 2022, and this trendy drink comes with a major dose of nostalgia. The Dirty Shirley, aka a boozy version of a Shirley Temple, is set to be all the rage this summer. You don’t have to look too hard for how to make a Dirty Shirley, because, as with most trends, the drink took off on TikTok with recipe tutorials. Surprisingly simple, the drink consists of five ingredients you likely already have on your bar cart. To get a head start on the new (old) sip, learn how to make a Dirty Shirley with these viral TikTok recipes, and prepare to leave your friends impressed AF with your newly acquired mixology skills.

You might remember ordering a Shirley Temple (or a kiddie cocktail) on special occasions with the fam as a kid. It was named after the famed child actor, and it was sweet and delicious, made with Sprite or 7UP, grenadine, and maraschino cherries. And now, it’s making a boozy comeback. Bartenders and bar owners recently noticed the drink making its rounds in the New York City bar scene. In a May 5 New York Times article, NYT Cooking editor Becky Hughes proclaimed it the drink of the summer and cited reports of lifestyle influencers sipping on the trending drink. “The Dirty Shirley echoes the Juicy Couture, hot pink, low-rise post-Y2K aesthetic,” according to The New York Times.

According to Hughes, the draw of the Dirty Shirley is that it juxtaposes the plain vodka soda with bright colors and intensely sweet flavors. Ashwin Deshmukh, owner Short Stories in Bowery, told the Times that people have transported their suburban taste back to the city after having moving home for periods of time. I mean, there’s no denying Y2K has been making a comeback, so it was probably just a matter of time until the Dirty Shirley entered the chat. If you’re 21 or older, here’s how to get in on the trend.

Shutterstock

Dirty Shirley Recipes On TikTok

If anyone’s early to the trend, it’s TikTokers. Bartender @courtneyshae__ when viral with a TikTok of a Dirty Shirley tutorial in September 2021, and as of May 6, it has 6.4 million views. It calls for a shot or two of vodka in a tall glass with ice, topped with sprite, a shot of grenadine, and a maraschino cherry.

Many followed suit at the tail end of 2021. In more recent videos, @Cocktails made an April 12 video showing you how to make the drink with detailed measurements.

Here’s what you’ll need:

2 shots of vodka

1 shot grenadine

½ shot of lime juice (this isn’t in the OG, so you might want to try one with and without lime.)

Sprite/ginger ale

1 maraschino cherry

Directions:

Mix together the vodka, grenadine, and lime juice (again, can nix the lime juice if you’re keepin’ old school) in a glass with ice.

Top it off with your choice of Sprite or ginger ale.

Garnish with one maraschino cherry.

Enjoy!

Can’t get enough of TikTok recipes? Try this viral Grinder Salad Sandwich and have a go at the popular green goddess salad with these TikTok hacks. And if you want more Dirty Shirley takes, check out the #DirtyShirley tag on TikTok for even more recipes for the drink.