The green goddess salad, similar to salmon rice bowls and baked feta pasta, has reached viral TikTok recipe status. If you’re on the foodie side of the video-sharing app, you’ve likely seen a few people try this vibrantly green salad. Before you make it at home, though, you should also check out the TikTok green goddess salad recipe hacks to make sure you’re making it as delicious as possible. The original green goddess salad recipe, which was made popular by Melissa Ben-Ishay of Baked By Melissa, has been taste tested by many who have decided to spice things up with a few extra ingredients or substitutes.

You never know, you may actually prefer some of these new green goddess recipes more than the original. Of course, you should know how to make TikTok’s green goddess salad recipe the Baked By Melissa way first. For the salad base, you’ll need the following ingredients:

Diced green cabbage

Diced cucumbers

Thinly sliced scallions

Once that’s ready, you’ll want to blend together your green goddess salad dressing, which includes the following ingredients:

Two cloves of garlic

One shallot

Juice of two lemons

Chives

1/4 cup olive oil

A splash of rice vinegar

Walnuts

Cashews

Basil leaves

Spinach

Nutritional yeast

Salt to taste

Once it’s mixed all together, you can enjoy with your choice of chips as a dip. This salad is great for movie nights or just to snack on while working. So, check out these TikTok green goddess salad recipe hacks to find the one you love the most.

Lizzo Uses Limes Instead Of Lemons For Her Green Goddess Salad Dressing TikTok Even celebrities like Lizzo are trying out the green goddess salad. While the OG recipe calls from some lemon juice, Lizzo says she likes limes better. If you’re just like the “Rumors” singer, you can swap out your lemons for limes for a truly sub-lime snack.

Swap In Parmesan Instead Of Nutritional Yeast If you’re not a fan of nutritional yeast, TikToker @myhealthydish has a grate alternative. You can swap out the yeast for some parmesan cheese. In addition, this green goddess salad recipe uses almonds instead of the walnuts and cashews, which is also something you can try.

Add Jalapeños To Your Green Goddess Salad Base If you’d like to spice things up, add some jalapeños to your salad base. This green goddess salad recipe comes from TikToker @angielaeats, who swaps out the scallions for chopped jalapeños. It’ll just add an extra kick to your dip.

Make A Revised Green Goddess Salad Recipe With Jalapeño And Avocado TikTok The green goddess salad is so versatile that you can continue to work with the recipe to make it your own, like TikToker @myhealthydish. In this revised recipe, @myhealthydish adds in jalapeño and avocado to the green goddess salad dressing for a tasty alternative. Basically, you can add whatever green ingredients you think your salad needs.

Add Both Lemon And Lime Juice To The Green Goddess Salad Dressing If you’re like TikToker @k80farhood and “cannot stop thinking about this recipe,” you’ll want to try it out for yourself. One green goddess salad dressing tip you can take from this tutorial is the addition of some jalapeños and lime juice to the dressing. Those extra ingredients just add a bit more flavor to the final salad dip. However, you can taste test along the way to see what you think it necessary.

Add Your Tortilla Chips Into The Mix While most people are enjoying their green goddess salad as a dip with some chips, TikToker @thesaladlab decided to add the crushed up tortilla chips into the mix. This just adds an extra bit of crunch to your green goddess salad. Another tip from this tutorial is to seed your cucumber before adding it to the bowl, so your salad doesn’t get too watery. You can also pair this snack with a sauvignon blanc like @thesaladlab does for wine nights with friends.