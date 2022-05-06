Truly’s New Dua Lipa-Inspired Poolside Pack Is Totally ‘Gram-Worthy

Summer is coming in hot, and so is pool season. One great way to stay chill in the heat (if you’re 21 is or over) is with a hard seltzer. To keep your happy hours fresh, Truly launched a limited-edition pack with four new cocktail-inspired flavors in collaboration with pop icon Dua Lipa. The neon packaging looks totally ‘Gram-worthy whether you’re at the beach or by the pool. The Truly Poolside Variety Pack includes a dozen cans in new flavors such as Kiwi Mojito and Piña Colada. You can get your hands on the trendy drink starting May 15. Here’s where to buy Truly’s new poolside pack if you’re 21 or over.

Dua Lipa knows how to take the meaning of CFO to another level in her latest role as Chief Flavor Officer for Truly. The poolside pack was inspired by Dua Lipa’s second studio album, Future Nostalgia, according to a May 2 press release. Her 2020 album is notably “a clear homage to [the disco] era and the synth-heavy dance pop that followed,” as reviewed by the Rolling Stones. The drink brand previously partnered with Dua Lipa in a virtual summer concert series in April 2021 and in their “No One Is Just One Flavor” campaign in May 2021.

The Truly pack definitely brings nostalgia with bright neon packaging that looks very Y2K. Four flavors take center stage in the pack: Strawberry Melon Fizz, Orange Peach Fizz, Piña Colada, and Kiwi Mojito all make their debut in the poolside pack. If you want to go all in on neon style, you can take a page from Dua Lipa’s ‘fit in the campaign, which includes a green cutout top, blue denim shorts, and purple knee-high socks with matching green and purple earrings.

If you look closely enough on the can, you can see catchy phrases like “How chill,” “Dive into flavor,” “Floaties not included,” and “Best served poolside.” It’s basically a starter pack for throwing the hottest summer pool bashes you’ll want to get in on. Like most hard seltzers, this one has a 5% ABV, 100 calories, and 1 gram of sugar.

The 12-packs will be available from May 15 through July 2022 at all major retailers nationwide, including Target, Walmart and Total Wine, for the same price as the rest of the Truly variety packs. (You may even spot them earlier than their release date, so keep your eyes peeled on your grocery runs.)

Although floaties are indeed not included, you can grab your own Truly inflatable pool at designer inflatable pool brand MINNIDIP to complete the aesthetic ‘Gram-worthy look while sipping on hard seltzers. If you need even more Truly in your life, you can also check out the new margarita-style hard seltzers that launched in January 2022.

From neons to margs, your set for pool days all summer long.