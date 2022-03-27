Truly Launched A Vodka Inspired By Your Fave Hard Seltzer Flavors

Truly Hard Seltzers have certainly been all the rage these past few years, but of course, there are some occasions when you may be looking for a non-seltzer option. That’s where Truly Flavored Vodka comes in. It’s a new spirit inspired by bold and fruity Truly Hard Seltzer flavors, but with out the bubbles. You can choose from flavors like Strawberry Lemonade and Wild Berry to mix up a cocktail that’ll give you seltzer vibes, with a twist. If you’re looking to brighten up your bar cart and are 21 or older, here’s where to buy Truly Flavored Vodka.

Truly partnered with spirits brand Beam Suntory to release its new vodka product, and it’s Truly’s first-ever premium vodka release. The product is inspired by the most popular varieties of Truly’s fan-favorite hard seltzer collection, so you’ll totally recognize the flavors Truly Flavored Vodka’s three offerings if you’re an OG fan. There’s Strawberry Lemonade, which features hints of strawberries and lemonade for a sweet and tart combo; Wild Berry, which blends blackberries, raspberries, and strawberries; and Pineapple Mango, which is Truly’s ultimate tropical mix.

You can buy Truly Flavored Vodka at select nationwide retailers, and you’ll want to check Truly’s store locator to find out more details about a location near you stocked with the drinks. BTW, the sips are available in four bottle sizes: 50-milliliter, 375-milliliter, 750-milliliter, and 1-liter.

All three of the boozy spirits feature triple-distilled vodka and are made with real cane sugar for a 30% ABV, making it the perfect option when you’re looking to enjoy your favorite hard seltzer flavors in a stronger sip (to give you a comparison, Truly Hard Seltzer features a 5% ABV per can).

Before you head out the store to stock up on Truly Flavored Vodka for a boozy twist on the OG spirit, remember to check the CDC guidelines for the most updated health rules.