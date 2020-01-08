Truly is introducing a new line of flavors for 2020, and they'll practically remind you of a warm summer day. Expanding on its existing line of seltzers, Truly's latest innovation blends the bubbly seltzer with the flavor of lemonade. Truly's new Lemonade Hard Seltzer is here to give you a taste of summer.

Truly's new Lemonade Hard Seltzer is available nationwide wherever Truly is sold as of Tuesday, Jan. 7, offering fans a taste of the spiked seltzer phenomenon with a twist. The new hard seltzer lemonades are sold in a 12-count variety pack with four flavors: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Mango Lemonade, and Strawberry Lemonade. With the addition of fruit-forward lemonade flavors, this new hard seltzer blends the newest summer essential — spiked seltzer — with a seasonal staple. If you aren't sure where to get Truly, you can find retailers near you who sell it with Truly's locator.

In addition to the variety pack, you can also get Truly's Original Lemonade flavor in single-serve 16-ounce and 24-ounce cans. Prices for the individual cans and variety packs will vary depending on location. Truly Lemonade Hard Seltzer flavors are low in sugar, boasting just 1 gram of the stuff, and have a 5% ABV, like Truly's OG Hard Seltzer options. It's clear 2019 was the summer of hard seltzers, and 2020 is already bringing in some new tasty options in the boozy bubbles category.

Courtesy of Truly

In case you missed it, 2019 saw Truly revamping its entire line of flavors to achieve a crisper, more fruity taste. The brand also became the first hard seltzer available on commercial flights, thanks to a collaboration with JetBlue back in November, with its Wild Berry flavor taking the spotlight in the sky. Following JetBlue, American Airlines also started serving Truly on flights at the start of the year.

If you're a hard seltzer fan, get ready for a change with Truly's new Lemonade Hard Seltzer and open a slim can of a sparkly seltzer lemonade that'll make you feel like you're already on vacay.