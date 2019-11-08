JetBlue Is Serving Truly Hard Seltzer On Flights To Upgrade Your Time In The Sky

The spiked seltzer phenomenon is not totally over, folks. You might even be able to get your seltzer fix on your holiday flights this season. Now that JetBlue is serving Truly Hard Seltzer on flights, you can ditch the mini airplane bottles for a can a fizzy goodness.

On Thursday, Nov. 7, JetBlue announced itself as the first commercial airline to serve spiked seltzer on flights. Truly Hard Seltzer will "be the first hard seltzer available to drinkers and travelers at 35,000 feet," according to the official press release. If you're wondering which flavor is getting the honor, it's none other than Truly's Wild Berry flavor. Per the release, Truly's Wild Berry has "notes of juicy strawberries, fresh raspberries, and tart blackberries." After listening to customer feedback, Mariya Stoyanova, director of product development at JetBlue, shared in the release why the airline is so excited for this development. She said, "Bringing Truly Hard Seltzer on board is another fun way to deliver on our promise of providing a preferred customer experience with our partners at The Boston Beer Company."

This news coms after both of the brands announced major overhauls. Recently, Truly retooled all 13 of its hard seltzer flavors to help the goal of being the "best-tasting hard seltzer." According to a press release sent to Elite Daily, it took the Truly team "nearly 1,500 hours" of "testing more than 130 recipes to deliver even more crisp, clean and refreshing hard seltzer to drinkers." Truly's goal was to achieve a more "fruit-forward" aroma. According to the JetBlue release, the end result is "crisp, clean, refreshing, and more drinkable, with no lingering bitterness in the aftertaste." So, the Truly Wild Berry flavor that will be hitting JetBlue flights will be a refreshed version of what you may have previously tasted.

Courtesy of JetBlue

JetBlue also recently restyled its cabins on the A320 aircraft, bringing new seats, new inflight entertainment options, and an expansion on the company's free, high-speed internet connectivity, per a release on JetBlue's blog. In addition to the cabin upgrades, JetBlue says it will be rolling out the Truly Wild Berry on all JetBlue flights throughout the month of November.

If you weren't a fan of Truly's flavors before, you might want to consider giving the updated flavors a shot — especially since you can now drink Truly 35,000 feet up in the sky.