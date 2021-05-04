Get ready for a major throwback this summer, because Truly Hard Seltzer is dropping some seriously nostalgic flavors. These Truly Punch Hard Seltzer flavors include fruity and tropical varieties that'll remind you of go-to juice flavors from your childhood. If you're 21 years or older, these new Truly Punch Hard Seltzer flavors will certainly add a refreshing touch to your usual canned sips. Oh, and the boozy beverages are arriving just in time for pool days and backyard chillin'.

The brand's latest release is a mash-up of the Truly seltzer you know and love with a classic flavor: OG punch. There are four tasty punch flavors to try out — Fruit Punch, Berry Punch, Tropical Punch, and Citrus Punch — and they'll totally remind you of the fruity juice pouch vibes of your youth. Plus, this time you won't have to worry about punching a hole in the back of the package with the pointy AF straw.

To achieve the nostalgic flavor, Truly uses real fruit flavor that's mixed with hard seltzer. The final concoction is a 5% ABV drink that'll have you walking down memory lane. The cans even sport bold red, magenta, turquoise, and lime green colors to brighten up your summer festivities.

If you'd like to try out the new sip, you can pick up Truly Punch Hard Seltzer at retailers across the country beginning May 10. It'll cost you anywhere from $14.99 to $15.99 for a 12-count variety pack of 12-ounce cans.

Courtesy of Truly

To pair with your punch varieties, you'll also want to try out Truly's new Watermelon Lemonade Hard Seltzer flavor, which launched nationwide in April. The new beverage is available in Truly’s Lemonade Hard Seltzer Variety 12-count pack of 5% ABV cans for $14.99, depending on location. You can also try it out in a 24-count Truly Lemonade Variety Pack for $30. BTW, the other flavors you'll get in the packs are Original Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Mango Lemonade.

Need more refreshment? Truly's Iced Tea Hard Seltzer was released in January 2021 and is a refreshing blend of real brewed iced tea, hard seltzer, and fruit flavors. There are four summery flavors: Lemon Tea, Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea, and Strawberry Tea. If you'd like to get a taste of the pick-me-up, you can buy Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer in 12-count variety packs that cost anywhere from $14.99 to $18.99, depending on the retailer.

Clearly, Truly has you set for whatever flavor vibe you're doing for this summer — including a trip down memory lane with new Truly Punch. When you swing by a retailer to pick up some hard seltzer mash-ups for your summer festivities, remember to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.