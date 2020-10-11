There's a new offering from Truly Hard Seltzer that'll definitely lift your spirits this season. Truly's customized 12-packs let customers choose exactly which of their favorite flavors they'd like, so you don't have to go searching through a variety pack anymore. If you're ready to raise a toast to the holidays, here's how you can craft your personal 12-pack with only your fave flavors.

The brand unveiled its customizable 12-pack option, the Truly Hard Seltzer Dream Pack, on Wednesday, Oct. 7. With the new offering customers will be able to customize their 12-packs and choose any combinations of Truly flavors they'd like. There are 16 Truly flavors you can mix and match, including Mango, Black Cherry, Orange, Lemonade, and more. You'll also be able to decide how many of each flavor you'd like to order, so you can fill up your box with a ton of cans of your favorite flavor and also throw in a few new flavors you'd like to try as well.

You can purchase the packs on GiveThemBeer.com for $29 beginning Tuesday, October 13. Since the Dream Packs are only available for a limited time and while supplies last, you'll want to grab some ASAP in preparation for your upcoming holiday celebrations.

Courtesy of Truly

If you're looking for another special combo from the brand, check out the Truly Lemonade Ice Cream + Sorbet Variety Pack. The pack combines Truly Lemonade with Tipsy Scoop’s handcrafted ice cream and sorbet. There are four flavors included: Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet,Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream, and Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream. You can purchase the variety pack on the Tipsy Scoop website for $45. You can choose to get it delivered to your or to a local store for pick up.

There's plenty more to look forward to next year from Truly. The brand is launching Truly Iced Tea Hard Seltzer in January 2021 for customers looking for a lighter sip. You'll be able to choose from four flavors.

If you decide to head to the store to pick up some hard seltzer, keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11. It includes avoiding unnecessary trips, wearing a face mask, staying at least six feet from others, and sanitizing your hands after leaving a store or touching packaging.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.