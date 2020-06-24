In the summer, your snack situation usually includes a waffle cone, rainbow sprinkles, and a cold hard seltzer (for those who are 21 or up). If you're not reaching for the mint chocolate chip ice cream in your freezer or a raspberry lime Truly in your fridge, then you're doing your tastebuds quite the disservice. It may not have popped up on your social media feeds yet, but chilling at home and enjoying these snacks just became so much more interesting because Truly Hard Seltzer and Tipsy Scoop's seltzer-infused ice cream variety pack has arrived.

For anyone who is 21 or over, it's a staple for a backyard barbecue or a casual afternoon when you're reading a book in a hammock. Each of the four flavors will start a party in your mouth and make you wonder if you should ever go back to your usual, mundane sherbet or sorbet. When a scoop of them is tossed into a cocktail or doused in toppings like dark chocolate chips, cherries, and slices of fresh strawberries, they're taken to a whole new level.

Your heart may be melting just thinking about whipping out a container of this sweet ice cream and enjoying it in the company of your dog, BFF, or significant other who's hanging out with you 24/7 this summer. To be honest, you should read up on the must-know details and place an order as soon as possible. There's nothing else at the store or online like Truly and Tipsy Scoop's hard seltzer-infused ice cream — which comes in a lit variety pack.

To say the least, this ice cream is going to be the snack of the summer — and you'll want to be the first to introduce it to your crew. You could do this by ordering some for yourself and filming your taste-test of each of the flavors. The four flavors that are included in the variety pack include: Truly Strawberry Lemonade Sorbet, Truly Mango Lemonade Sorbet, Truly Black Cherry Lemonade Ice Cream, Truly Original Lemonade Ice Cream.

When you're shopping, there are a few different variety packs you can choose from. The Truly Lemonade Ice Cream & Spiked Seltzer Bundle ($60) has the most included and will let you enjoy one pint of each flavor, along with one can of each of the corresponding Truly flavors. The Truly Lemonade Ice Cream + Sorbet Variety Pack ($48) may not include cans of hard seltzer, but it will still be equally as enjoyable on a particularly hot summer afternoon.

For hard seltzer and ice cream lovers who want to save some money on shipping, the variety pack of ice cream is also available on Goldbelly for $89. An adult signature will be required when it's delivered, because the products contain alcohol.

Once you've picked out the pack you want and ordered it, it'll be time to patiently wait for it to arrive at your doorstep. You may prepare for its tasty arrival by organizing a night of backyard camping with your crew or taking a cocktail class so you know what drink to mix the sorbet with.

No matter how you decide to enjoy these tasty treats from Truly and Tipsy Scoop, be sure to record your first few bites of the dessert-loving snack of the summer. That way, you can share your original thoughts with your friends and potentially enjoy it with them over a virtual happy hour.