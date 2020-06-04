If you're sitting in your backyard and looking up at the clouds right now, you may be thinking to yourself, "Wow, I'm bored." When you first put a blanket down and decided to watch the cotton candy-like objects pass by, it may have been calming. But the wanderlust in your brain is so real, and you're thinking you'd rather delve into the best summer reads 2020 while comfortably laying in the grass or sand.

TBH, books can wrap you up in a different world, and make you feel like you're trotting the globe. They can grab a hold of your brain, as they tell the page-turning story of a woman who's finding herself or the sweet one of a couple who's destined to be together. They can give you much-needed advice, and teach you what it's like to walk in someone else's shoes. Pick one up and you can feel your brain expand with inspiration, emotion, or sweet information.

In that way, finding a novel, memoir, or self-help book to read is similar to picking out a destination to go to — except without the planning and expensive plane tickets. When you're reading the blurb on the cover it's as if you're taking notes of what excursions you may go on, while curled up in your backyard. Here's 15 of the best summer reads for 2020 that'll be everything you're looking for. Boredom, who?

1. 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle 'Untamed' by Glennon Doyle $28 $22.99 | Barnes & Noble First up is this #1 New York Times bestseller, with a colorful cover and incredible story. Untamed by Glennon Doyle is all about the author's journey to herself, which began when she ditched everyone else's expectations and truly started to live. This memoir will inspire you to trust your gut, discover your dreams, and ultimately live your most genuine life.

2. 'Big Summer' by Jennifer Weiner 'Big Summer' by Jennifer Weiner $28 $19.60 | Barnes & Noble Big Summer by Jennifer Weiner will make you rethink your old friendships, big time. This summer-lovin' novel tells the story of two friends who have lost touch, but get reconnected when one is about to get married. The twists and turns to come can be so #relatable, and really tug at your heartstrings. It's worth the read.

3. 'Such A Fun Age' by Kiley Reid 'Such a Fun Age' by Kiley Reid $26 $20.99 | Barnes & Noble Growing up can be tough, and accepting that you're an "adult" can be the trickiest part. The characters in Such a Fun Age by Kiley Reid experience this firsthand — when the world forces them to deal with real issues from the past and present, and take charge. This debut novel may be your favorite book that you read all summer. Pick it up ASAP.

4. 'All Adults Here' by Emma Straub 'All Adults Here' by Emma Straub $27 $22.95 | Barnes & Noble Fans of Modern Lovers and The Vacationers will love the latest from Emma Straub: All Adults Here. It comes from the angle of a mother who's suddenly seen her kids grow up, experiences a bus accident, and is asking herself, "Did I do a good job?" Your mom or the mom figure in your life may love reading this one alongside you. Book club, anyone?

5. 'Clap When You Land' by Elizabeth Acevedo 'Clap When You Land' by Elizabeth Acevedo $18.99 $15.99 | Barnes & Noble You've probably read a ton of stories about long-lost loves. But, what about two sisters who find each other after facing a new reality? Clap When You Land by Elizabeth Acevedo captures a story of two sisters. One lives in the Dominican Republic, and the other lives in New York City. They think their worlds have come crashing down until the moment they meet.

7. 'Speaking Of Summer: A Novel' by Kalisha Buckhanon 'Speaking of Summer' by Kalisha Buckhanon $26 | Barnes & Noble Speaking of Summer: A Novel by Kalish Buckhanon will grab a hold of your mind and your heart, so be prepared with a box of tissues. It follows Autumn Spencer, and her search to find her twin sister who's mysteriously disappeared. Autumn is left with so many unanswered questions and a slice of hope.

8. 'The Jetsetters' by Amanda Eyre Ward 'The Jetsetters' by Amanda Eyre Ward $28 $22.40 | Barnes & Noble Traveling is what The Jetsetters by Amanda Eyre Ward is all about. Well, traveling and family. The novel follows a mother who wins a contest (much like the giveaways you may apply for), and takes her grown children on a vacay to destinations around Europe. As the adventures goes on, secrets come out and they're challenged to deal with them and find peace. Can they? Let's find out.

9. 'City Of Girls' by Elizabeth Gilbert 'City of Girls' by Elizabeth Gilbert $17 | Barnes & Noble Have you already picked up Eat Pray Love and Big Magic? If so, then set your sights on Elizabeth Gilbert's latest novel, City of Girls. The story of this novel is set in New York City in the '40s, and follows Vivian Morris — who faces a series of setbacks that ultimately lead to her dream life. Her rigor, passion, and super bold realizations will make you reflect on your own life and if you can be doing more.

12. 'Marilou Is Everywhere' by Sarah Elaine Smith 'Marilou Is Everywhere' by Sarah Elaine Smith $26 $23.49 | Barnes & Noble This book is probably as quirky as you'd expect it to be — given the colorful and cartoon nature of the cover art. But, Marilou Is Everywhere by Sarah Elaine Smith may surprise you, wrapping you up in the life of a teenager named Cindy who lives in rural Pennsylvania, and gets caught up in a different life. Read it to see exactly the kinds of experiences she has for the first time, and where her wonder will take her.

13. 'Something To Talk About' by Meryl Wilsner 'Something to Talk About' by Meryl Wilsner $16 | Barnes & Noble Something To Talk About by Meryl Wilsner starts with a click of a camera at a red carpet event. In the now-infamous photo, Jo — a Hollywood elite — and her assistant Emma are seen having a good time, laughing together. The tabloids run with it, saying the two are a couple. The rest of the story is for you to explore and delve into this summer.

14. 'Felix Ever After' by Kacen Callender 'Felix Ever After' by Kacen Callender $18.99 | Barnes & Noble A new book on the market is a fiery piece by Kacen Callender titled Felix Ever After. It follows a Black, queer, and transgender teen who's never been in love but wants to be. Throughout his journey, he discovers what he deserves and learns the crucial lesson of self-love. You won't want to put this one down, and will want to be a champion for Felix Love.