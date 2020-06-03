When the sun is shining on a summer day, your first thought may be to grab your blow-up pool and set it up in your backyard, or make mint lemonade in your kitchen. You may whole-heartedly decide to spend time outdoors, listening to jams from the '90s, reading books and magazine features, and slathering sunscreen on your skin. Do you know how to go camping in your backyard? If you're looking to make cool mems or have new experiences at home this summer, you should definitely go on s'more adventures that require a tent and pack of marshmallows.

There's nothing like falling asleep beneath the night sky, or waking up to the freshest air in the morning. Listening to the birds chirp and the bees buzz in the nearby trees can really calm your heart and soul. It can make you feel like you're a kid again, when you're playing frisbee at 10 a.m. and telling ghost stories at 10 p.m. Not to mention, wandering into a patch of grass and starting up your fire pit can make you feel like you're traveling the world, even if you're steps away from your back door.

The best part? You don't need a passport, plane ticket, or a road map — detailing the most convenient routes to get to a national park. Camping in your backyard just requires having specialty supplies on hand, as well as songs to sing around a campfire. Here's what you need to have s'more adventures this summer.

1. This Sweet Tent For You And Your Camping Bud Adventure Dome 2-Person Tent $169 | L.L. Bean First up, going camping in your backyard requires a tent. This sweet, blue one from L.L. Bean will perfectly fit you and a camping bud. Maybe you're choosing to go camping with your SO or your roommate who loves s'mores. You'll be able to sleep so cozy in a beginner's tent like this.

3. This Adorable Picnic Tote For Your Snacks REI Co-op Park Picnic Tote $49.95 | West Elm You're planning on packing some snacks for your adventure, so you'll need an adorable picnic tote like this one from West Elm and REI's recent collaboration. That way, you can easily bring a container of fresh cucumbers and hummus, and sliced fruit to your backyard. It can be a long journey from your kitchen.

4. These Plastic Plates For Enjoying A Backyard Barbecue 10.5" Plastic Dinner Plate $0.79 | Target Bringing your glass plates outside is probably not in your best interest. But, lucky for you, these plastic plates exist, and they are made for your upcoming backyard barbecue. Fill yours up with a hot dog, corn on the cob, chips, and watermelon. Enjoy while chatting with your camping bud.

5. This Retro Cooler For Ice Cold Drinks And Cocktails Retro Limited Edition Playmate Mini 4 Qt. Cooler $39.99 | Igloo Camping in your backyard may remind you of summer camp, when you'd take swimming lessons and play capture-the-flag. This retro cooler that'll keep your drinks nice and cold may be a sweet reminder of those days too, with it's '90s-esque #look. When you crack open a can of seltzer, be sure to reminisce on the good times and vibes.

6. This Organic Blanket For Laying In The Sun Organic Double Woven Go-Everywhere Blanket $80 | West Elm Laying in the sun with a good book during your mini camping excursion requires a bottle of sunscreen, sunglasses, and this organic blanket. Sure, you could simply lay on the grass, but a blanket will make sure you're comfortable and can be used for a summer picnic later on.

7. This Reusable Water Bottle For Staying Hydrated Moonstone Roamer $55 | S'well It's important to stay hydrated, especially on particularly hot days. Drink up with this reusable water bottle that'll keep your water super chilled for hours. If you decide to play badminton or a round of volleyball in your backyard, you can feel confident that a drink will be waiting for you on the sidelines.

8. This Wireless Speaker For Outdoor Dance Parties HYPERBOOM $399.99 | Ultimate Ears An intimate dance party with your house mates in the summer sun? Sign me up. Of course, there will hopefully be a wireless speaker like this one in attendance. "You Need to Calm Down" by Taylor Swift will sound epic when it's echoing throughout the backyard. In addition, your dad or the dad figure in your life may enjoy this speaker when he's in the backyard grilling.

9. These S'more Sticks For Roasting Marshmallows S'more To Love Telescoping Stainless Steel S'more Stick $4.99 | Bed Bath & Beyond It wouldn't be a camping trip to your backyard if you didn't enjoy a few s'mores. These s'more sticks will help you take your tasty treat to the next level, and roast a marshmallow to your liking. They extend into the fire, so you don't have to get too close to the smoke and flames.

10. This Cute Lantern For Telling Ghost Stories LED Frosted Camp Lantern $26 | Anthropologie If you've never told ghost stories, you're in for a real treat this summer when you go backyard camping. Especially if you buy this cute lantern ahead of time, you'll be on the edge of your seat and looking to plan more backyard excursions with your buds.

11. This Durable Sleeping Bag For Catching Z's Coleman River Gorge 30°F Sleeping Bag $49.99 | Dick's Sporting Goods At some point in the night, you're going to want to hit the hay. Catch your z's with this durable sleeping bag that's comfy and cute. It'll provide enough padding to make you feel like you're not directly on the ground. What more could you ask for?