Can you think of anything sweeter than a s'more? Word on the block is that those Pumpkin Spice Lattes can be sugar, spice, and everything nice. But, a slice of chocolate and a marshmallow in between two graham crackers is hard to beat. It's the snack of the century — in my personal opinion — and best enjoyed when you're hanging by the bonfire with your best friends. In the summer, you bring the entire set-up to the beach, and in the fall you just get cozy right in your backyard. All you need are some Instagram captions for fire pit pictures. Let's be honest: A few words to describe your s'more are as #necessary as the treat itself.

You remember the first time you ever had a s'more like it was yesterday. It was a chilly night in the middle of July and you were at summer camp, or on vacation with your family. Your camp counselor handed you the crackers and told you to stand not too close to the fire. (After all, you didn't want your marshmallow to get burned! Although, some people do like it to be extra gooey and crispy like that.)

When you felt like your blob of sugar was perfectly toasted, your counselor came back over and taught you how to slide it off the stick and onto the piece of chocolate. You pressed down the crackers and watched everything melt instantly. In that moment, you got a little more excited and thought, "This is going to be good."

Nowadays, not much has changed. You're still in awe every time you put together a s'more with such skill and grace. I know it sounds dramatic, but something so good really just deserves the extra love and appreciation. This is why, this season, you'll be posting a picture of your s'more and fire pit on social media. From the second you hit "share," your snack is going to be raking in the likes. (Fall pun highly intended.) Just add one of these 28 captions, OK?

1. "I'd like to see you s'more." — Unknown

2. "Find your fire." — Unknown

3. "Be fearless in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire." — Jennifer Lee

4. "Cuddle weather." —Unknown

5. "She lit a fire, but now she's in my every thought." — Lord Huron, "She Lit A Fire"

6. "Just a bunch of happy campers." — Unknown

7. "We're all fired up." — Unknown

8. "Roast a marshmallow and party s'more." — Unknown

9. "Life is s'more fun when you're with your friends." — Unknown

10. "Every year, I fall for pumpkins, bonfires, autumn leaves, s'mores, and you." — Unknown

11. "Is it getting hot in here?" — Unknown

12. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." — John Muir

13. "Think outside. No box required." — Unknown

14. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Unknown

15. "Backroads and bonfires, that's all I need." — Unknown

16. "Just your average glow-up." — Unknown

17. "The sweetest change in scenery." — Unknown

18. "Always take the scenic route, especially if there are s'mores." — Unknown

19. "It's quite literally lit." — Unknown

20. "Break out the sweaters and the s'mores supplies." — Unknown

21. "Oh my gourd, please pass the graham crackers. I'm going to make a s'more." — Unknown

22. "Let there be pumpkin spice and s'mores." — Unknown

23. "Set your life on fire. Seek those who fan your flames." — Rumi

24. "All we needed was some good friends. And a song to sing a long." — The Maine, "We'll All Be..."

25. "Let's gather 'round the campfire, and sign our campfire song." — SpongeBob SquarePants, "Campfire Song Song"

26. "Cause I'm burnin' up, burnin' up." — Jonas Brothers, "Burnin' Up"

27. "The secret ingredient to life is always a s'more." — Unknown

28. "Some women fear the fire, some women simply become it." — R.H. Sin

Fall calls for a lot of activities — from eating the best apple cider donuts, to riding the Ferris wheel at the fair. But, having a s'more is rarely on your bucket list, and this year that's going to change.

Let me tell you — having bonfires is even better when you leave the heat of summer behind and trade it for sweaters. You can snuggle up with your significant other or bestie (who's basically your soulmate), and tell stories past midnight.

You can set one up during a camping trip, or just having a bunch of friends over for a night and hang in your backyard. Wherever your fire pit situation may be, it's going to be sweet. (Well, assuming you sneak a s'more in there, too.)