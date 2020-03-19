Exploring the great outdoors might not be an option for you at all times. That's OK. There will likely be opportunities down the road for you to go to the national parks and see the red rock, desert landscapes, and sweet cactuses for yourself. In the meantime, you can log onto your laptop and go on virtual tours of national parks.

Spoiler alert: Exploring the great indoors has never been so good. Unlike actually going to the national parks, these tours let you experience huge mountains and dreamy hiking trails from the comfort of your couch. They don't require you to pack a backpack with essentials like a reusable water bottle, an extra pair of sneakers, and protein-filled granola bars. It may be in your best interest to have snacks by your side while you click yourself down the dirt paths. But, that's entirely up to you.

It's also up to you which park you want to explore. There are a variety of national parks on Google Earth you can tap through, each with unique trees, rock formations, and more. Some will take you out west to states like Utah or Arizona, and others will bring you to the otherworldly atmospheres of Alaska. Grab your laptop and check out these 10 national parks, in particular, from your spot in the great indoors.

1. Joshua Tree National Park Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images If you've ever dreamed of spending a night in a campervan in Joshua Tree National Park, then look no further than Google's virtual tour. This tour lets you see all of the stunning #views, and gives you nine locations to start your adventure from. If you want a closer look at where influencers may have photo shoots, go to the Jumbo Rocks Campground. It's breathtaking!

2. Canyonlands National Park The red rock will glow on your screen if you decide to explore Canyonlands National Park. With its warm-colored arches and winding streets, it's made for adventuring whether you go to it IRL or at home. Navigate yourself to the different overlooks to see what visitors typically see.

3. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park One of the more underrated national parks out there is Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Located in the hills of Colorado, this national park has lush trails and hidden tunnels. Check it out on Google Earth's tour and you'll feel like you're navigating a video game set on another planet.

4. Dry Tortugas National Park Are you in the mood to see something a little tropical? Then go to Dry Tortugas National Park, where ferries, ocean water, and palm trees live. This national park in Florida is unlike any other because its skyline doesn't consist of mountains or red rock. If you have an entire afternoon to spare, boat around the South Coaling Dock Ruins via this virtual tour.

5. Arches National Park John Kieffer/Stockbyte/Getty Images Arches National Park's virtual tour will treat you to exactly that: arches. As you click through this park's landscape, you'll see tons of these openings of red rock and visitors checking them out, too. Walk under the mountains of sandstone to get a good look at these structures and how they were naturally made. It'll be hard not to look at your laptop and think, "Wow."

6. Denali National Park Getting to the mountaintops of Denali National Park in Alaska isn't necessarily easy. In real life, you'd probably have to take a long flight and do some serious hiking to reach the same spots you can see in this virtual tour. One day, you might head out on that adventure, but for now, you can explore the green valleys and snowy peaks at home. What more could you ask for?

7. Sequoia National Park You've probably gotten a few glimpses of Sequoia National Park on Instagram. This national park is famous for its massive trees and tunnel log. During this self-guided virtual tour, you can go under the tunnel log and see what all the hype is about.

8. Virgin Islands National Park The white sandy beaches will give you all the heart eyes in the Virgin Islands National Park virtual tour. This tour comes with four different locations you can start from. Do yourself a favor, though, and head straight for Trunk Bay. The clear water will get you right into the summer #mood.

9. Yellowstone National Park pabst_ell/E+/Getty Images The adventure is real at Yellowstone National Park. And you'll want to spend an entire afternoon clicking through this park and all its beauty. Check out Old Faithful in action, and what the Grand Prismatic Spring looks like from above.