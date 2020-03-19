Seeing the world is easier nowadays thanks to technology. There are the apps that help you plan out your next road trip or locate the tastiest and highly-rated eateries in the area. Most notably, though, there are tons of virtual museum tours online that'll let you see the greatest masterpieces of all time from the comfort of your couch.

It might seem too good to be true, especially when you're stuck at home with lots of boredom and wanderlust. But, these tours actually exist and take you through the artsy hallways of museums around the world. They give you a chance to gaze at paintings and sculptures, and not worry if you're standing in anyone's way. Whether you're wandering in the Egyptian antiquities exhibits, or staring at the details in a piece by Monet, you don't have to wonder, "Should I give someone else a turn?" or feel rushed.

These tours — which are totally free, by the way — are made for seeing the sights on your own time, and enjoying iconic pieces of culture from the comfort of your couch. Find a museum you've been wanting to tour, and launch its virtual tours right away. It may just cure your wanderlust and boredom.

1. The Louvre NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images If touring the sights of Paris is on your bucket list, then look no further than the Louvre's virtual tours. They take you into the iconic exhibits and brightly-lit hallways, so you can see the remains of a fortress and Egyptian Antiquities up close. Grab some wine and cheese from your kitchen to make this experience feel extra special.

2. Smithsonian's National Portrait Gallery The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery is home to iconic portraits like the ones of Barack and Michelle Obama, among lots of other art. So, it's only right that you take part in a tour of this museum when you're hanging out at home. To see the portraits, simply head to Google Arts and Culture, and click on the yellow man icon. You can get pretty close to each work of art within this feature.

3. Museum of Fine Arts, Boston Whether you live on the East Coast or not, taking a tour of the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston is essential when you're chilling at home. This museum has something for everyone, so you're bound to find a painting or sculpture you adore.

4. Van Gogh Museum serts/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Take your couch travels across the pond with a virtual tour of the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam. This museum, which as the name suggests is entirely dedicated to art from Van Gogh, is a dream and worth exploring for an hour. Check out works like Sunflowers and Almond Blossom to really get a gist of this iconic artist's style.

5. Uffizi Gallery If you studied abroad in Florence when you were in college, or just always wish you were in Italy, head to the Uffizi Gallery tour online. Roam the quaint hallways with black and white checkered floors, and into the rooms where all the historical paintings are hung. The Birth of Venus by Sandro Botticelli is one you don't want to miss.

6. The J. Paul Getty Museum Works of art from every era come to life at The J. Paul Getty Museum in Los Angeles. Discover the masterpieces right at home by clicking through the paintings on a virtual tour. If you're still in an artsy #mood when you're done, pull out an easel and paint set and try recreating some of the works for yourself.

7. Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Atlantide Phototravel/The Image Bank Unreleased/Getty Images Do you get all the heart eyes for beautiful gardens and lovely architecture? If so, the Isabella Stewart Garder Museum in Boston will be your cup of tea. Click through all the fairytale-like hallways and into tiny rooms with paintings. The collection at this museum is pretty stunning.