If you haven't hopped on the podcast bandwagon yet, well, what are you waiting for? Listening to your favorite influencers talk about their go-to products, and interviews from former contestants on The Bachelor is a truly great way to spend an afternoon at home. Whether you're chilling on the couch, cleaning your apartment, or working out in your living room, the best lifestyle podcasts to listen to at home will keep you so entertained, motivated, and dialed into the latest trends.

Not to mention, some episodes will make you feel like you're listening to your best friends talk about life, friendships, and the super embarrassing stories they've racked up over the years. When the hosts are chatting on the air about the first time they got their period or reading DMs and the hilarious stories guests sent in, you'll instantly start laughing or thinking to yourself, "Same."

Some podcasts dish more on relationships and what it's like to date in the modern world. Others aim to give you book suggestions and steps to add into your skincare routine. Here are the nine of the best ones you need to tune into when you're chilling at home, for all things related to lifestyle.

1. 'What We Said' What We Said The first of these podcasts is hosted by two best friends: Jaci Marie Smith and Chelsey Jade Curtis. Together, they cover all the best topics from health and wellness, to how to start your own business on social media, to what to do if your wedding cake goes awry. In the past, they've had guest stars like Kaitlyn Bristowe from The Bachelorette and Aspyn Ovard. Long story short: What We Said is where it's at.

2. 'Woke With Weslie' If you're a big fan of reading self-improvement books, then you may get a kick out of Woke With Weslie. This podcast captures the best advice on how to live a happy lifestyle that works for you and will open your eyes to healing, relationships, and how to make the most of the single life.

3. 'The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast' Are you interested in hearing celebrity skincare secrets, or the ins and outs of going vegan? Look no further than The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast. This podcast, hosted by Lauryn Evarts Bosstick and Michael Bosstick, dishes on what you really want to know about business, beauty, wellness, lifestyle, and celeb life. You won't listen to an episode and not want to start another.

4. 'Call Your Girlfriend' Call Your Girlfriend Call Your Girlfriend will inspire you to do just that: call your bestie and catch up on the world's pressing issues and hot gossip. This podcast is as raw and real as it gets, as it covers everything from Netflix's latest show, Love Is Blind, to how to get your taxes right, and celebrate the 100th anniversary of women being able to vote.

5. 'Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain' Fans of YouTube star Emma Chamberlain will want to tune into Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain while they're chilling at home. As the title suggests, this podcast has no limits. It's a place to deal with failure, fashion, and the traffic in L.A. There's truly something for everyone, and an episode that'll make each one of your besties say, "Same."

6. 'Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe' Calling all members of Bachelor Nation: This podcast is for you. Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe lets you spend an hour with the former Bachelorette star, listening to her interview creators on Instagram and fashion bloggers. Skincare, the past Bachelor drama, and Enneagrams are covered within the episodes.

7. 'Lady Lovin' Ladies who podcast together, stay together, right? When it comes to Lady Lovin' hosted by Greta Titelman, Jilly Hendrix, and Lo Bosworth, that certainly seems to be the case. Every episode is a walk down Empowerment Lane — motivating you to love yourself and follow your dreams. Listen to this podcast when you need inspiration or want to hear amazing women tell their epic stories.

8. 'At Home with Linda & Drew Scott' If you and your besties frequently tune into HGTV shows, then you'll love At Home With Linda & Drew Scott. This podcast has interviews with celebs like Colton Underwood and Lamorne Morris, and covers how to turn your house into a home. It's inviting, fun-loving, and will be the brightest spot during your day.