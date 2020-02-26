On most weeknights, you and your partner might be tuned into Netflix's dating show, Love Is Blind, and seeing who will make it to their wedding day. It's the latest hit show and has the entire Internet talking, and the Love Is Blind experience at Grand Velas Riviera Maya will let fans experience all of the amenities on the show.

Well, almost all of the amenities. Unlike the show, this unique package doesn't come with a camera crew or dating cells. When you're in a sweet lounge chair by the pool, you won't be worrying about whether your afternoon will be turned into a meme or discussed in great detail on Twitter. (Honestly, phew.)

Instead, you'll be enjoying the scenery in the company of your partner and dreaming about the truffles you two received when you arrived at the resort. You'll be fully entranced in the luxuries headed your way, like gourmet dinners and a private stargazing sesh.

So let's get into it, shall we? The Love Is Blind experience is hosted at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen, Mexico — aka, the exact place where the contestants go on the show for a dreamy #vacay. It features all sorts of amenities you see on the show in the spaces where the couples splash around in the waves and have long talks.

If you book it, you can expect to be treated to the most luxe hotel room: a Grand Class Suite with a private pool, walk-in shower, and Jacuzzi tub. Within the first seconds of being in your room, you'll want to lay in bed and soak up the softness of the sheets, or kick your shoes off and take in the epic #views of the beach from your private balcony. You'll want to open the bottle of complimentary sparkling wine that's waiting for you, or eat the chocolate truffles that are also included in this romantic package.

Go with your instincts and treat yourself to it all. But be sure to leave plenty of time for the various excursions included in this unique Love Is Blind-inspired experience, too. On top of a suite, the experience comes with a romantic three-course dinner on your private terrace that looks over the sun and surf, and a $100 credit for a private stargazing, picnic, or other romantic date night with your partner.

You'll also receive a $50 credit for massage lessons, a couples' massage, a water ceremony, or another treatment at the resort's spa. To say the very least, the most lovey-dovey trip of your life is in store.

To have this experience and dive into the good vibes in paradise, you simply need to go to the Grand Velas Riviera Maya website and reserve your stay. The only catch? The Love Is Blind experience needs to be booked by March 31, 2020, for a trip that's happening before Dec. 18, 2020. The going rate starts at $635 per person, per night, and it's all-inclusive. So when you're decided whether or not to hit the "confirm" button, remember that gourmet meals, drinks, and more will already be paid for.

Of course, if you can't make this experience or are planning on going but have a while to wait, then you can always tune into Love Is Blind. The love stories, memes, and potential marriages are just beginning, people!