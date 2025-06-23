Taylor Swift is a gifted lyricist and world traveler, who’s known for name-dropping places in a few of her songs. For instance, she’s welcomed Swifties to New York, told them she’ll never walk Cornelia Street again, and even mentioned her Holiday House in Rhode Island.

There’s one major song location Swift hasn’t been to, though: The Black Dog in London. On The Tortured Poets Department bonus track named for the pub, Swift tracks her ex’s phone and sees them walk “into some bar called The Black Dog.” While a few Swifties are still debating who the song is about — either 1975’s Matty Healy or Joe Alwyn — I’m more curious about the watering hole itself.

On my recent trip to London, I had to add the bar that inspired “The Black Dog” to my itinerary. So, for Tay Tay and any Swifties wondering what’s the deal, here is my honest review of its menu, merch, and vibes:

The Black Dog Has Really Good Pints

When listening to TTPD, I envisioned The Black Dog to be a dingy pub located in a bustling part of London, near other bars. However, this quaint spot was almost by itself on the corner next to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens. It was adorable from the outside, and even more charming on the inside.

Because of how popular The Black Dog has become after Swift’s album, I made sure to make a reservation ahead of time for dinner. We were seated right away at a tiny table in the corner, and I could tell by The Eras Tour merch beside me that I was surrounded by fellow Swifties. I felt right at home.

To get the full experience, I ordered both of the exclusive The Black Dog pints from the drink menu — a Black Dog Lager and Black Dog Stout. The lager was super refreshing, especially after walking around the city, and the stout was dark and rich. I’d probably order the lager again, because I like a lighter beer, but I would recommend both delicious pints to Swifties visiting The Black Dog.

The food was also so tasty — but the service was a bit slow and they got my order wrong. I wanted the mushroom pasta off the menu that changes daily, and got garlic mushrooms on toasted brioche instead. Luckily, I enjoyed the appetizer they gave me and wasn’t as hungry as I thought, but it was kind of disappointing how hard it was to order. However, the chocolate brownie with coconut ice cream that I got for dessert did make up for everything that went wrong.

Overall, I really loved the food and atmosphere, though I didn’t hear a single song from The Starting Line. That would have given me the full experience Swift sings about in “The Black Dog.”

Black Dog Merch Is Available Online

Before heading out, stop by the bar to pick up some The Black Dog merch. They had a Taylor Swift-inspired bundle that included a pint glass, tote bag, baseball cap, and five friendship bracelets for £55, which ended up being great souvenirs for my Swiftie BFFs back home.

You don’t need to eat at The Black Dog to buy merch, either. If you’re in London, stop by the bar (at 112 Vauxhall Walk) near the front door to shop. If you’re at home, The Black Dog also has an online store with dad hats, hoodies, and even a Stanley cup dupe.