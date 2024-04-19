Taylor Swift didn’t pull any punches in The Tortured Poets Department, although the bulk of its subject matter did come as a bit of a surprise. Many of the songs seemed to be about her brief fling with Matty Healy (whom she publicly dated for a month in May 2023)... not her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn. One diss track in particular — namely, “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” — had some choice words for a certain someone who certainly *could* be the 1975 frontman. But apparently, Healy is unbothered by TTPD.

ICYMI, in “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” Swift sings, “You tried to buy some pills from a friend of friends of mine / They just ghosted you, now you know what it feels like.” Later in the song, she gets even harsher, “I would've died for your sins, instead, I just died inside / And you deserve prison, but you won't get time.”

Somehow, though, Healy reportedly doesn’t thinks the track is too brutal. Apparently, he’s “relieved” by the album. “Matty still thinks very highly of Taylor but we were all nervous about what she might have said on the album,” a source told Us Weekly.

Per the insider, those close to Healy “couldn’t be happier” with Swift’s portrayal. (Huh?) “Matty’s family knew about the relationship,” the source continued. “And they were worried that Taylor was going to rip him apart. Matty has struggled with life in the public eye, and he’s been doing really well, but the last thing that he needs is for every Swiftie in the world to think he’s a villain.”

Another source told the outlet that Swift let him know what was to come before the album came out, and he was “really appreciative” of the warning. “He was worried that their story would be shed in a negative light,” the source added. Apparently, he was also concerned “the public wouldn’t get the full story.”

Per the report, Healy was “also very nervous about the Swifties” and how they’d react to the tracks. Now that the album’s out, however, he is reportedly is “happy he can move on with less anxiety.” (When the album came out, Swift clarified on IG that “there is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed” — seemingly encouraging her fans not to send hate.)

“Their relationship was fast, but extremely passionate and real,” the source added, explaining that they “don’t speak anymore” despite their “strong bond.” Healy will “always hold a special place for Swift,” the insider added.