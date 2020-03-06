The spring weather might have you itching to get outdoors. You may be taking your lunch breaks on the roof of your building, and going on long walks to get an extra dose of sunshine. Take it up a notch by planning a getaway to geysers, green mountains, and gorgeous views. There are national parks to visit in the spring that'll satisfy your blooming wanderlust and desire to explore. Hiking boots, a nice camera, sunscreen, and a reusable water bottle? Required.

Of course, there are the well-known national parks you can always visit like Zion, Yellowstone, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Bryce Canyon, Acadia, or the Grand Canyon. They're likely already on your bucket list, too. The national parks you should consider checking out in the upcoming months, though, aren't necessarily the most popular and jam-packed ones. They're the parks that'll treat you to serene hikes or coral reefs, and make you wonder, "Is this experience real life?"

Let's get ahead of that moment: Yes, it is. These experiences filled with wonder will inspire you to book more trips amongst the trees and wildlife, too. Here are the eight national parks you should visit in the spring that you never knew you needed, wanted, or would love so much.

1. Dry Tortugas National Park Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images First up is Dry Tortugas National Park. Located in Florida, this national park will bring all the summery vibes to your next getaway. You'll love walking around the 19th century fort, seeing the bright teal water, and learning lots about marine life from the rangers. Pack a bathing suit for this spot because swimming and snorkeling is offered.

2. Haleakalā National Park Planning a trip to Hawaii is always a good idea — but make sure there's room in your itinerary for Haleakalā National Park. This spot has three main areas: the summit, the wilderness, and the Kīpahulu District. You'll want to see them and their different landscapes, and take some pics with massive craters.

3. Petrified Forest National Park Petrified Forest National Park is made for travelers who love to hike. If you fall in that category, you'll want to plan a trip to this park in Arizona this spring. With its stunning trails and cozy camping spots, it's a true oasis for outdoorsy people and those who are looking to get away.

4. Great Sand Dunes National Park Ronald Altizer / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Have you ever seen an epic photo shoot in the desert on your Instagram feed? Odds are, that photo shoot went down in the otherworldly atmosphere of Great Sand Dunes National Park. Based in Colorado, this park gives you a pretty amazing backdrop for adventurous selfies. What more could you ask for?

5. White Sands National Park The otherworldly sights continue at White Sands National Park in New Mexico. This place truly feels like another planet when you're exploring it, with waves of gypsum sand and desert vibes. Plan to hop on a sled and ride down the dunes.

6. Lake Clark National Park And Preserve Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska has a little bit of everything. There are volcanoes, snowy mountains, beautiful lakes, and lots of wildlife. Adventuring here will make you feel like you're in a Planet Earth special, and inspire you to imagine what else is out there in this big, wide world.

7. Canyonlands National Park Emilie Breuil / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images You're likely going to fall head over heels for the unique structures and adventurous climbs in Canyonlands National Park. Traveling here just might be the best way to kick off your spring. Don't sleep on the possibility of seeing the Milky Way from this stunning spot.