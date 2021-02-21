As you get hype for patio season, or as you look to up your happy hour game year-round, you may be on the lookout for new boozy sips. Whether you're hoping for a citrusy lemonade or a hard seltzer inspired by tropical fruit, there are plenty of new hard seltzers launching in 2021. From familiar brands like Bud Light to hard seltzer newcomers like Mike's Hard Lemonade and AriZona Iced Tea, there's pretty much a vibe for any hard seltzer drinker.

If the the infamous White Claw shortage of 2019wasn't enough to prove that people are hype about imbibing in bubbly, fruity sips that come in the now ubiquitous slim can, then the many new flavors launching in 2021 might help to show this trend is not slowing down. While there's always the traditional malt alcohol-based options with a refreshing fruit taste, there are also some new twists joining the game, like iced tea hard seltzers and lemonade-inspired sips.

Whatever type of hard seltzer you prefer, you'll likely find a new favorite to add to your fridge, because there are plenty launching this year. If you're 21 years or older, you can give them all a try and see if you might even find a new go-to sip. This post will be updated with new hard seltzers as they're announced throughout 2021.

1. Truly's Iced Tea Hard Seltzer

Truly's Iced Tea Hard Seltzer launched on Jan. 6, and it's a blend of real brewed tea, hard seltzer, and sweet fruit flavors. It comes in a four - flavor 12-count variety pack — Lemon Tea, Raspberry Tea, Peach Tea, and Strawberry Tea — and sells for between $14.99 and $18.99. Like the rest of the brand's lineup, the boozy sips have a 5% ABV and contain 1 gram of sugar per can. To find them near you, check Truly's store locator.

2. Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade launched on Monday, Jan. 18. The four citrusy flavors — Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade — come in a 12-count variety pack of 12-ounce slim cans. They have a 5% ABV, and are made with real lemonade, cane sugar, and natural fruit flavors. Pricing varies by retailer, so it's best to check Bud Light's locator to find pricing near you.

3. Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer

The Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer launched nationwide in January 2021. With three unconventional flavors in the Michelob Ultra Seltzer Packs — cucumber lime, spicy pineapple, and peach pear — the cans boast zero sugar in the six-time filtered sips. For sale in 12-count variety packs of 4% ABV 12-ounce cans, as well as 24-packs, and single 25-ounce cans, the brand is also set to launch more flavors in 2021.

Courtesy of Mike's Hard Lemonade Co.

Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer launched nationwide in February 2021. Blending lemonade taste crafted from "three specialty lemon varietals" and bubbly hard seltzer, the citrus-forward sips have 1 gram of sugar and 5% ABV per can.

It's available in a 12-can variety pack of four flavors for between $14.99 to $18.99. The lemon flavor boasts a scent of lemon zest with a sweet and tart taste. The strawberry option mixes strawberry flavor and lemonade, while the mango sip balances a ripe mango with tangy lemon. Finally, the pineapple flavor is full of tropical pineapple notes and a clean, lemony finish.

5. Arizona Iced Tea Hard Seltzer

Courtesy of AriZona/Heineken

Heineken and Hornell Brewing Company, an affiliate of AriZona Beverages, will launch the new AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer some time in the first quarter of 2021. The new sip features a splash of real fruit mixed with hard seltzer, and it has a 4.6% ABV.

It will be sold in 12-count variety packs and 19.2-ounce single serve cans with similar pricing to other seltzers. You'll be able to sip on four AriZona juice flavors: Mucho Mango, Cherry Punch, Lemon, and Grapefruit.

6. SOMA Hard Seltzer

SOMA Hard Seltzer is launching nationwide in 32 states in spring 2021, following its exclusive Northern California release in June 2020. It's the first hard seltzer line from California-based 21st Amendment Brewery, and its SOMA Hard Seltzer features four flavors: Watermelon, Black Cherry, Guava and Passionfruit, and Mango. The seltzer will sell in single-flavor 6-packs of a single flavor, as well as a 12-count variety pack. The variety packs will sell for around $15.99, but pricing will vary by location. The 12-ounce cans have a 4.6% ABV, and it's brewed in small batches for six months before it's ready to can, so expect a bold taste.

7. Kona Hard Seltzer

Courtesy of Kona Brewing Company

Kona Brewing Company previously launched its Kona Spiked Island Seltzer as a limited release in 16 states and Washington, D.C. in 2020, but it's officially launching nationwide in April 2021, per the brand. The Kona Hard Seltzer line includes four flavors: Tropical Punch, Strawberry Guava, Starfruit Lime, and Passionfruit Orange Guava. It has a 5% ABV and will be sold in a 6-count variety pack for between $7.99 and $9.99, as well as a 12-count variety pack for $14.99 to $16.99.

8. Travis Scott's CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer

Travis Scott's CACTI Agave Spiked Seltzer features 100% premium blue agave from Mexico and tequila instead of the typical malt liquor or vodka base of other hard seltzers. You can get a 9-count variety pack of the 7% ABV 12-ounce cans when they launch sometime in spring 2021. The sip, which is a result of a partnership with Anheuser-Busch, will come in three flavors: Lime, Pineapple, and Strawberry. You'll also be able to grab 16- and 25-ounce single cans in Lime and Pineapple.

