Bud Light is bringing yet another option to its line of seltzers, and it's a combo of a classic summer sip and the seltzer you know and love. With four new flavors of seltzer-lemonade combos, you might be wondering what's actually in Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade. The new drink doesn't skimp on bringing you the real flavor of the classic summer go-to.

Bud Light announced its new Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade on Friday, Jan. 8, and even though it may still be winter, you can pretend it's patio season when the cans start rolling nationwide out on Monday, Jan. 18. When it comes to what's inside, the 5% ABV Bud Light Lemonade is actually brewed with real lemonade to give it the classic lemonade flavor, according to the brand. It also includes cane sugar and natural fruit flavors. With a summer-ready combo of bold lemonade taste and bubbly seltzer, Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade will be available in a 12-pack variety pack of 12-ounce slim cans in four flavors: Original Lemonade, Black Cherry Lemonade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Peach Lemonade. Pricing will vary by retailer and to find it near you check Bud Light's locator.

This is the latest addition to the brand's hard seltzer line, which first launched with Bud Light Seltzer in January 2020, featuring flavors like Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, and Strawberry. Following the first rollout, Bud Light expanded its seltzer offerings in a Remix Pack in August 2020, adding three more flavors: Grapefruit, Pineapple, and Cranberry. Bud Light also released a Bud Light Platinum Seltzer pack, featuring a Blood Orange flavor, as well as Citrus and Wild Berry.

