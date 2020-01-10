By now, you’ve seen there’s a new spiked sip joining the hard seltzer game: Bud Light Seltzer. You already know Bud Light as the light beer you can get just about anywhere, so you’re probably wondering what a seltzer by the beer giant is all about. Namely, what does Bud Light Seltzer taste like? You can expect fruity flavors.

First off, there is no beer in Bud Light Seltzer. It’s a clear sip filled with the bubbles you’ve come to expect from hard seltzers. When it hits shelves on Monday, Jan. 13, you can choose from four flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, or Strawberry. The first three are flavors you’ll recognize from other seltzers you're familiar with, but the Strawberry flavor is a brand new offering for the hard seltzer category.

If you’ve sipped quite a few different brands of seltzers, then you know some hard seltzers are sweeter than others, and some have an aftertaste that sticks around long after you’ve taken your last sip. Bud Light describes its debut hard seltzer as a light, fruity, crisp, and refreshing drink, and honestly, that's pretty much what it is. And even though this new sip is brewed by Bud Light, it's not just for beer stans, as Bud Light's newest ad for the drink explains, "If you don’t love Bud Light, you’ll love Bud Light Seltzer. It’s not Bud Light. It’s hard seltzer."

Courtesy of Bud Light

So, what does "not Bud Light" taste like? With your first sip of any flavor, you’ll instantly recognize a true fruity taste that’s not too sweet. Some flavors are stronger than others, with the Mango and Black Cherry boasting a bolder flavor reminiscent of their respective fruits than the Strawberry and Lemon Lime. None of the flavors leave a discernible aftertaste in your mouth, and they all manage to evoke the fruity vibes without that “fake,” candy-like taste that sometimes comes through in fruit-flavored sips.

Bud Light’s Strawberry Seltzer tastes just like a fresh strawberry purée you’d use to flavor a lemonade, and the Lemon Lime flavor will remind you of cracking open a Sprite or 7 UP. The Black Cherry and Mango flavors are hard seltzer staples, and if you're fan of either flavor, you'll definitely enjoy Bud Light's versions.

The 12-ounce slim cans will be available in variety and single flavor 12-packs, as well as in single 25-ounce cans. Pricing will vary by location, but Bud Light Seltzer will be priced above what you're used to paying for a 12-pack of OG Bud Light cans, which costs between $10 and $14, depending on location.