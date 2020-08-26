Bud Light is bringing some new offerings to its hard seltzer game with a new variety pack. With three new flavors, the variety 12-pack includes some essential summer tastes to complement the end of the season. You can get this new taste of summer when the new Bud Light Seltzer flavors in the Remix Pack hit shelves next week.

Bud Light tapped none other than DJ Khaled, the remix master himself, to share the big news on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Khaled took to Twitter for the special unveiling, writing, "Bud Light Seltzer is launching their new Remix Edition variety pack, so naturally they came to me to spread the word! With new flavors like grapefruit, pineapple, and cranberry, plus the OG strawberry, you gotta give them a try." You might remember Strawberry as one of the original flavors the brand launched when it introduced Bud Light Seltzer in January 2020.

On Monday, Aug. 31, Bud Light will officially add the new sips to its lineup — and the new Remix Edition of Bud Light Seltzer is the only place to find the three new flavors: Cranberry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple. The Bud Light Seltzer Remix 12-count variety pack will be available nationwide wherever Bud Light is sold. Pricing will vary by location, but like the OG packs of Bud Light Seltzer, you can expect the price to be higher than a 12-pack of regular Bud Light cans, which typically runs for between $10 and $14.

Each of the new flavors will come in the familiar 12-ounce slim cans and feature a 5% ABV. Unlike the original four flavors, the new tastes in the remix pack won't be offered in a 25-ounce single-can option.

Courtesy of Bud Light

The new Cranberry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple flavors join Bud Light Seltzer's first four flavors, which debuted in stores on Jan. 13. The portfolio now boasts seven different flavors, including Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, and Strawberry.

