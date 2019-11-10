Bud Light’s New Hard Seltzer Has 4 Fruity Flavors & Will Be Available In Early 2020

The new year is already looking like it's going to be a good one, with a bunch of delicious new treats to try in 2020. Most importantly, Bud Light is making a hard seltzer, and the crispy new beverage will quench your thirst for game days. After all, 2019 really was all about hard seltzers, so one of the biggest beer brands getting into the game will be major.

In press materials sent to Elite Daily, Bud Light unveiled the Bud Light Seltzer which will hit shelves early 2020. "As the leading brand in the beer category, Bud Light has continued to evolve to meet the needs and changing demands of our consumers. Today, we're excited to announce Bud Light Seltzer — an easy-drinking hard seltzer with a hint of delicious fruit flavor to deliver the most refreshing taste possible," said Bud Light Vice President of Marketing Andy Goeler, in the press materials.

Made with a "unique five-step filtration process and the highest quality ingredients" like sparkling water, real cane sugar, and natural fruit flavor, this seltzer is the perfect happy hour drink to sip on with your friends. You'll get to choose between four fruit flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Strawberry, and Mango flavor seltzer — though I recommend you try them all. Coming in at just 100 calories, the 5% ABV drink contains less than one gram of sugar and is a gluten-free product. You'll find Bud Light Seltzer nationwide in a variety 12-pack, single-flavor 12-packs, and single-flavor 25 oz cans, which are the perfect grab-and-go beverage for boozy afternoons.

Fans are totally amped about Bud Light's Hard Seltzer, sharing their excitement on Bud Light's Twitter post. The beer company announced the new product with the caption, "*Bud Light Seltzer has entered the chat* Coming 2020." In response to the good news, Twitter user @eheal134 wrote, "A crispy seltzer! I'm looking forward to giving this a try!" On the other hand, fan @IM2tall4u shared all our feels when describing the struggle on which booze to buy: "Damn. I now have to choose between White Claw and Bud Light Seltzer! Definitely want to try the black cherry flavor." Bud Light's Twitter account cheekily responded to the shoutout about rival White Claw's Hard Seltzer, explaining, "Our black cherry will make your decision pretty easy."

Hard seltzer has become such a huge hit this past year, and it's impossible to discuss the boozy beverage without mentioning White Claw, the most recognized brand in the hard seltzer game. White Claw fans will swear that it was the drink of the summer, and it's hard to argue when the drink was selling out like there was no tomorrow. There was even a nationwide shortage of White Claw in September due to its wild popularity.

Trailing off the success of hard seltzer, Four Loko also just debuted its own hard seltzer recently. Four Loko's hard seltzer comes in at 12 percent ABV, which is more than double the alcoholic content of Bud Light's and nearly all of the other brands'. Similar to White Claw and Bud Light, it's currently available in the fan-favorite black cherry flavor.

With new hard seltzers popping up left and right, it looks like Bud Light will face tough competition when their hard seltzer hits shelves early 2020.