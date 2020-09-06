There's a new Bud Light Seltzer offering that'll quench your thirst this fall. Bud Light's new Platinum Seltzers feature three fruity flavors and a refreshing taste. Here’s what you should know about Bud Light's latest boozy sip.

The company unveiled its latest innovation, Bud Light Platinum Seltzer, in a press release on Thursday, Sept. 3. The line is an extension of the brand's Bud Light Platinum beer portfolio, which features higher alcoholic beverage content than the classic Bud Light can.

Bud Light Seltzer Platinum comes in three unique flavors: Citrus, Wild Berry, and Blood Orange. The beverage has an 8% ABV compared to 5% ABV in a classic Bud Light Seltzer can. The new sip is made with cane sugar, sparkling water, natural fruit flavors, and agave.

You can try the new line of seltzers now — Bud Light Platinum Seltzers hit shelves nationwide on Monday, Aug. 31. The drinks are available in 12-ounce slim can variety six-packs and single-flavor six-packs. You can also get 25-ounce and 16-ounce single-flavor cans of Wild Berry.

Along with the debut of the company's Platinum Seltzers, Bud Light Seltzer also began offering three new flavors nationwide on Monday, Aug. 31. The new flavors, Cranberry, Grapefruit, and Pineapple, are only being sold as a part of the brand's new Remix Edition of Bud Light Seltzer. Each of the new flavors will come in 12-ounce slim cans and feature a 5% ABV.

You can purchase the Remix Edition of Bud Light Seltzer in a 12-count variety pack. The new tastes in the remix pack won't be offered in a 25-ounce single-can option, unlike the original four flavors.

