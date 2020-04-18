Summer is just around the corner, and now's the time to get ready for long days chilling by the pool. If you're planning on soaking up the sun, there are plenty of new hard seltzers for summer 2020 that'll help you quench your thirst. Get ready to stock up on these exciting boozy flavors for a good time.

If you couldn't get enough of hard seltzer last summer, you'll want to check out the diverse selection of drinks available now. There are options for every kind of hard seltzer fan, whether you like your beverage made with organic ingredients or packed with antioxidants. The new contenders in the arena, such as Maha Organic Hard Seltzer and and Vizzy Hard Seltzer, certainly hold up their own against the fan-favorite seltzer, White Claw. Make sure to keep an eye out for these new picks the next time you have hard seltzer on your shopping list, as long as you're 21 years or older.

1. Maha Organic Hard Seltzer

Maha Organic Hard Seltzer, which launched in early March 2020, is a line of USDA Organic Certified hard seltzers made up of 100% organic ingredients, including real fruit juice, cascara, sea salt, and pure cane sugar. The seltzers even feature a mix of vitamins and minerals to give you a boost and a 4.2% ABV. You can find the new drink in three fruity flavors: raspberry, tangerine yuzu, and black cherry, at major liquor and grocery stores across the West Coast, including Whole Foods, Target, and Kroger. A variety 12-pack costs $16.99 at Whole Foods.

2. Vizzy Hard Seltzer

Vizzy Hard Seltzer hit shelves nationwide on April 8, 2020. It's the first hard seltzer to feature antioxidant vitamin C derived from the acerola cherry. The 5% ABV beverage is gluten-free and available in four flavor combinations: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate and Strawberry Kiwi. You can find the drink at major retailers like Target, where a 6-pack is selling for $8.99.

3. Evil Genius Hard Seltzer

Evil Genius Brewing debuted their new hard seltzer in late 2019. The Evil Genius Hard Seltzer features three innovative flavors, including #Bigmood (lemon-lime), #TBT (grapefruit), and #Bestlife (black cherry). The light, refreshing drinks are gluten-free, made with all-natural ingredients, and contain no sugar. You can buy 12-packs for $19.99 primarily from your local liquor store or beer distributor, as well as Wegmans, Total Wine and More, Weis Market, and Giant.

4. Hoot Hard Seltzer

Hoot Hard Seltzer from Night Shift Brewing was launched in late 2019 after being initially brewed in a small home kitchen. Hoot Hard Seltzer features three flavors: raspberry lime, black cherry lemon, and pomegranate tangerine. They're available for purchase through the brewery and from select retailers in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and New York. All the drinks are gluten-free and have around 5% ABV.

5. Bud Light Seltzer

Bud Light Seltzer is a bubbly sip that hit shelves in January 2020. You can choose from four flavors: Black Cherry, Lemon Lime, Mango, or Strawberry. The 12-ounce slim cans are available in variety and single flavor 12-packs, as well as in single 25-ounce cans. The cost of the seltzer varies by location, but you can expect prices around $14.99 for a 12-pack.

6. New White Claw flavors

Christopher Lane/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

White Claw is making its return this season with three new flavors: Tangerine, Watermelon, and Lemon. Available at retailers nationwide as of March 5, there's also a new variety pack that features the three flavors as well a a trusty fan-favorite, Mango. The new Flavor Collection No. 12-count Variety Pack costs around $15.99.