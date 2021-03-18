It's time to add a fresh sip to your hard seltzer rotation, but it's not totally new. Well, the boozy part of Spindrift Spiked seltzer is new, but the natural fruit juice flavor you're used to sipping in Spindrift sparkling water is totally familiar — and it will certainly have you raising a can this season. If you're ready to try out a seltzer that's a twist on the fan-favorite bubbly water, here's what to know about Spindrift Spike's entry into the hard seltzer game.

Just in time for the warmer days of spring, Spindrift unveiled its new spiked ready-to-drink canned beverage in an Instagram post on Monday, March 15, which was aptly titled, "Spindrift Spiked. Finally." Spindrift Spiked sets itself apart from other seltzers due to the fact that, like its sparkling water, its drinks only feature real ingredients like real fresh-squeezed fruit juice and sparkling water. With a 4% ABV in each 12-ounce can, Spindrift Spiked gets its boozy twist from real cane sugar used in the company's 10-day fermentation method. Similar to other spiked seltzers, you can expect a good variety of flavors. At launch in mid-April, you'll be able to choose from four different Spindrift Spike flavors: Mango, Lime, Pineapple, and Half and Half, which features squeezed lemon and brewed black tea.

Speaking of the launch, Spindrift is starting small by rolling out at retailers in select cities — including Boston, Los Angeles, and San Diego — in the middle of April 2021. According to Spindrift, new Spindrift Spiked will be distributed in Southern California by Stone Distributing and in New England by Horizon Beverage, so you can keep an eye out come spring if you live in the distribution areas and pick up a pack if you're 21 years or older.

Courtesy of Spindrift

The company hopes to extend Spindrift Spiked's availability in stores and online, and you can let the brand know where you'd like to see the sip by filling out a sign-up form on the Spindrift Spiked website. To make things even better, the brand is donating 1% of sales to environmental organizations as part of its 1% for the Planet commitment, so your boozy buy is doing some good.

If you can't get your hands on Spindrift Spiked in April, you can also check out the brand's latest booze-free sparkling sip: Spindrift Lemonade. It's described as an "unsweetened sparkling lemonade water" and comes in three flavors: Lemon Limeade, Strawberry Lemonade, and Pink Lemonade. TBH, they all sound perfect for summer and a great way to keep you hydrated until Spindrift Spiked launches nationwide.

When you head to the store to pick up your fave Spindrift sips, make sure to follow the most updated CDC guidelines on social distancing and mask-wearing.