There's another hard seltzer hitting the shelves soon, and the flavors might surprise you. Vizzy entered the hard seltzer game in April 2020, and less than a year later, the brand is bringing fans another variety pack to sip. If you're dreaming of new sips beyond mango and black cherry, look no further, because Vizzy’s hard seltzer variety pack for 2021 feature some unique flavor combos that'll give you total tropical ~vibes~.

Vizzy announced its second hard seltzer pack, aptly dubbed "Variety Pack 2," on Monday, Feb. 22. It features four flavor combos you don't usually see in the hard seltzer aisle: Blackberry Lemon, Papaya Passionfruit, Watermelon Strawberry, and Raspberry Tangerine. According to Vizzy, the new sips were inspired by Vizzy fans, who were thirsty for more flavors following the initial launch of the Vitamin C-infused hard seltzer last year.

When it launches nationwide on Monday, March 1 (and debuts in Canada in early March), if you're 21 years old or older, you’ll be able to score Vizzy's Variety Pack 2 in a 12-count pack of 12-ounce slim cans for about $15.99 — pricing will vary by location. Similar to other Vizzy sips, each new flavor has 5% ABV and 1 gram of sugar.

If you're wondering what the new sips taste like, here's what the company says. The Blackberry Lemon flavor is a balance of sweet berry and tart lemon, while Watermelon Strawberry is a subtly sweet watermelon and berry flavor combo. Next, Papaya Passionfruit features a sweet and slightly sour blend of tropical fruits. Finally, Raspberry Tangerine is a marriage of citrus and fruit with light sour notes and a sweet finish.

Courtesy of Vizzy Hard Seltzer

The Variety Pack 2 joins the OG pack from Vizzy, making for a total of eight flavors. The new sips are joining the brand's Vitamin C-infused spiked seltzers like Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. You can find Vizzy near you with its store locator.

