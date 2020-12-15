Get ready for all the hard seltzer happy hours in 2021, because there's a new giveaway that'll quench your thirst for your fave canned sips — for free (!!!). Vizzy Hard Seltzer is giving away free cases and a year's supply of sips during what it's calling the "Declaw the Claw" sweepstakes. If you're ready to start sippin' without shelling out any cash, here's how to win free Vizzy Hard Seltzer.

Vizzy Hard Seltzer, a newcomer to the scene that launched in April 2020, is giving fans the opportunity to kick off the new year with some free booze during its Declaw the Claw sweepstakes, which is all about "breaking up" with your love of White Claw. OK, you don't actually have to give up White Claw, but to enter, you'll have to momentarily "break up" with the brand on Twitter or Instagram.

Let me explain: To officially #DeClawTheClaw and enter to win free sips, you'll need to follow a few simple steps during the promotion period, which begins at noon CT on Tuesday, Dec. 15 and runs through 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, Dec. 31. First, become a follower of @VizzySeltzer on Twitter or @VizzyHardSeltzer on Instagram. Then, unfollow White Claw's respective socials and post a screenshot to your public Instagram or Twitter feed showing that you're not following a White Claw social media page. (You can follow White Claw again right after you take the screenshot.) In your post, make sure to include the hashtags #DeClawTheClaw and #sweeps, and if you're posting to Instagram, tag @VizzyHardeltzer. You also must keep following Vizzy until Feb. 1 to be eligible.

Courtesy of Vizzy Hard Seltzer

The first 4,500 people to submit a valid entry on Twitter and the first 500 people to submit a valid entry on Instagram will win a 12-pack of Vizzy, which is sent as a $15 payment via Venmo. The brand will also randomly select one lucky winner on or about Jan. 4, 2021 to receive a year's worth of Vizzy, which is awarded as a $500 payment via Venmo. Depending on which platform you used to enter, you'll be notified via a DM on Twitter or Instagram if you've won, so make sure to keep an eye out for a message from Vizzy around Jan. 4.

To be eligible for the contest, you'll need to be a legal resident of the 50 United States/Washington, D.C, and at least 21 years old or older. For more details on the contest, check out the official rules page.

If you win, you'll get to check out Vizzy, a spiked seltzer infused with Vitamin C. The 5% ABV 12-ounce cans come in some fruity combos: Pineapple Mango, Black Cherry Lime, Blueberry Pomegranate, and Strawberry Kiwi. Since the giveaway officially ends on Thursday, Dec. 31, make sure to enter ASAP so you can celebrate 2021 with some fruity new sips.