Dua Lipa’s Hair Evolution Is 10/10, Perfect, No Notes

Dua Lipa has quickly become one of the most popular pop singers in the industry in an incredibly short amount of time. After only being signed in 2015, she’s since won eight Grammy’s (in just six years) and routinely produces hit after hit after hit. I mean, talk about taking a rocket ship straight to stardom. But it isn’t just her singles that leave fans obsessed and wanting more. It’s also her showstopping commitment to changing up her look. The pop star doesn’t shy away from a vibrant and daring hair color change up or from a shocking new ‘do, so in honor of her seat at the top of the pop and hair food chain, here’s a look back at Dua Lipa’s hair evolution over the years.

What makes Dua Lipa’s hair evolution so fun is that she’s unafraid to try new things. She’s done e-girl bangs, practically started the split-dye trend, and is willing to play with length. She even created her own new style of hair dye to kickoff 2022. But what really stands out is how often she changes her hair. I don’t think the singer could last a whole year without changing up her hair at least a little.

Whether you’ve followed Dua Lipa from the beginning or are just beginning to understand what a powerhouse this pop queen is, you’ll be in awe of just how many different hairstyles she’s rocked in the last eight years. From the bobs to the Cher looks, here is Dua Lipa’s hair evolution from 2015 all the way to 2022.

2015: Dua Lipa With Long Hair David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When Dua Lipa first signed with Warner Music Group in 2015, back before all the fame, she was rocking her natural brown hair. Of course, even back then, her middle-part game was going full force.

2016: Dua Lipa With A Shoulder-Length Chop Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images With her rise to fame came the shortening of her hair. Just the next year, Dua Lipa chopped her hair all the way to her shoulders, letting some waves shine in 2016.

2017: Dua Lipa With Choppy Bangs Joe Maher/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate Halloween in 2017, Dua Lipa didn’t just wear and dress inspired by Winona Ryder’s iconic Beetlejuice wedding dress. To take the look all the way there and really embody Lydia Deetz, she dyed her hair black and got choppy bangs.

2018: Dua Lipa With A Bob Kurt Krieger - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images Entering her “New Rules” era, Dua Lipa showed off a chin-length bob. At the 2018 American Music Awards, she slicked back one side and had a harsh part to give the stunning new cut an almost asymmetric look.

2019: Dua Lipa With Two-Toned Egirl Streaks Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images The “Levitating” singer was doing two-toned egirl streaks far before it became a TikTok craze. Back in 2019, Dua Lipa had just the upper layer of her hair dyed platinum blonde and the rest was her signature dark brown.

2020: Dua Lipa With Egirl Bangs To keep things fun and playful during the long and boring lockdowns of 2020, Dua Lipa tapped her then-boyfriend Anwar Hadid to dye her bangs. Her egirl bangs saw many different colors during that time, but the pink looked especially sweet.

2021: Dua Lipa With A ‘60s-Inspired Beehive JMEnternational/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While at the 2021 Brit Awards, Dua Lipa went for a blast-from-the-past look with her ‘60s style beehive. To add a modern edge, she had long, curtain bangs framing her face.

2021: Dua Lipa With Orange And Bronde Bangs While shooting a campaign for Versace, the brunette donned an orange wig that was almost bronde in shade. Although the fiery shade didn’t last long, it was fun to see Dua Lipa do something totally different from her other daring looks.

2021: Dua Lipa With Cher-Inspired Hair Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images While walking in a Versace runway show in 2021, Dua Lipa had the full ‘70s Cher ‘do. Her middle-parted sleek black hair reached all the way to her butt.

2021: Dua Lipa With Long Black Hair Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Dua Lipa looked like a gothic lady when as the 2021 Fashion Awards with her wall-to-wall black hair that disappeared against the black color of her dress.

2022: Dua Lipa With Tie-Dye Hair To start 2022 off on fun footing, Dua Lipa’s invented a new hairstyle. The 26-year-old brought back her dual-tone, but shad added orange and green swirls to it to create a tie-dye effect. The look was colorful, psychedelic, and unlike any hairdo I’ve ever seen before.

I don’t even know which one of these pictures to show to my hairstylist next.