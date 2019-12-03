Dua Lipa's Colorful Highlights Are About To Be Your New Fave Hairstyle

I never thought I'd see the day when Dua Lipa branched out beyond her stunning signature dark brown blunt bob, but the day has come and gone, and TBH, I'm not mad. The singer has grown quite bold when it comes to changing up her hair over the past couple of months, and now Dua Lipa's colorful highlights might just be my all-time favorite look on her. Did they last long? No. Am I still obsessed? Yes — and when you see them, you'll understand why.

When Lipa first rose to fame, her short dark hair perfectly fit her image. Fast-forward to 2019, and she's ready to introduce a new side of herself to fans, and with a new sound comes, inevitably, a new look. In October, Dua Lipa wiped her Instagram feed completely clean, and her first new post showcased a head of blonde hair. The world was shook, but as time went on and Lipa's blonde selfies became a regular sights in our Instagram feeds, her grungy take on lighter hair became the new norm. Rather than a full head of bleached blonde strands, Lipa went for an edgy blonde-on-top, dark-underneath mix.

I loved her OG dark locks, but it really was time for a change:

Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Still, I began to wonder if she'd soon grow bored of the blonde:

So when the singer posted photos rocking pink and blue space buns, I couldn't press "Like" fast enough:

The majority of Lipa's hair looks unchanged, but a few strands per bun featured fun pops of color, likely the result of some hair chalk or a spray-on, wash-out dye job. Personally, I think the funky hues really suited her, and I wouldn't be mad if she dyed her strands rainbow for real, but another selfie posted just a few hours later confirmed the colors weren't a long-term, real-deal thing.

If you want to add some temporary color to lighter locks like Dua, try using hair chalk to coat your strands. The Splat Hair Chalk ($6, Ulta), available in five shades, should do the trick:

Pro tip: Seal strands with hairspray afterwards so the chalk doesn't transfer onto your clothing.

If your hair is a little darker, a spray-on approach is best. The L'Oreal Paris Colorista 1-Day Hair Color Spray ($9, Target) comes in five fun shades:

Dua, if you're reading this, bring back the colors! There's no look you can't pull off, I'm sure of it.