Hi, can we please take a moment to ooh and ahh over Dua Lipa's new blonde hair? I've always been a fan of the singer's short, raven-colored strands, but OMG, it's possible she was destined to be blonde all along. Somehow, this just feels right?? I can't explain it, but I can talk about it all day long, and I plan to do just that. If you haven't seen Dua's new 'do, read on for the deets, as well as pics of her stunning new lewk.

For as long as I've been jamming to "New Rules," Dua Lipa has maintained pretty much the same look when it comes to her hair: Short, dark strands, usually worn stick-straight, often paired with bold brows and a nude lip. Granted, she's teased fans with a snapshot of a fun wig or two in the past, but for the most part, she's stuck with black or dark brunette hair during her time in the spotlight. However, her decision to get the world's cutest bangs about a week ago did hint at the singer wanted to change up her look, and a recent post on Instagram showed she went further than just a tiny chop. Dua went blonde, y'all, and I can't even believe how much I love it.

New Rules? How about a new 'do? See what I did there:

"A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2," Lipa captioned the mirror selfie, in which we see a cozy unmade bed, a phone case featuring a poodle head and a vintage computer, and oh, yeah, Dua with sandy blonde waves. This is not a drill, people!

She posted the photos on Twitter, too, including a third shot:

My immediate thought — "Is this a wig?" What happened to those newly-introduced bangs I was obsessing over? Plus, not for nothing, Dua's hair was dark, like, five minutes ago.

The journey to blonde would no doubt take more than a few sessions to so flawlessly achieve, right?

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Honestly, I can't tell. In the first photo, the part tells me Lipa might be wearing a wig, but when I swipe to the second, I am both more and less sure. Dark strands can be seen peaking out from beneath the blonde, but maybe she was going for a two-toned look? Plus, the hairline is convincing AF in the second photo, as Lipa has it on full display with the face-framing strands swpt back. Guys, I think it's real, and I stan so hard. Fingers crossed she keeps us updated on how she got the look, because even post-bleach, her strands look shiny and healthy AF.

Obvi, Dua Lipa fans on Twitter are equally obsessed:

Who could complain? Blonde Dua Lipa really is a whole mood, and if the change in hairdo really is symbollic of a new era of music, as Lipa implies, then I'm ready to add some fire new tracks to my Most Played playlist. Bring it, Dua!