Excuse Me While I Scream Over Dua Lipa's New Tie-Dye Hair

You’ve never seen a hairdo like this before. To kick 2022 off, Dua Lipa tie-dyed her two-tone hair. While her new color is incredibly exciting, the singer kept her length, and this shocking (and stunning) ‘do reaches all the way to her waist. If you’re looking for something unique to wow any and everyone you see, this tie-dye, two-tone hair is definitely the way to go.

Dua Lipa debuted her surprising color on Instagram in a photo dump on Jan. 7. The “Levitating” singer was soaking up the sun in some tropical locale wearing a bright pink bikini and matching skirt. While the photos did make me sun-jealous, the real eye-catcher was her tie-dye hair. The overlayer of her hair is bleached blonde with dark brown underneath, but what really makes this look pop, however, is the wavy, tie-dye style over the bleach. There are light oranges and greens loosely placed over her hair, creating a psychedelic pattern.

This isn’t Dua Lipa’s first trip into the two-tone world. Her first time breaking out the bleached-and-brown look was back in October 2019, but it’s clearly a favorite dye job of hers. She rocked that for a few months before breaking out different colors all through 2020. But, for the past year and a half, she’s kept things by the book with long, chocolate brown hair. Now, it looks like she’s ready to load up on the colors once more.

If you had any doubts about psychedelic patterns being the trend of 2022, Dua Lipa just blew that out of the water. Within a couple of hours of posting, Dua Lipa’s reveal already garnered nearly 2,000,000 likes, and there’s no doubt that some brave souls will take a page out of her book and recreate this look. So, the next time you face down the salon wearing your waviest outfit, you just may want to go for the hairdo to match.