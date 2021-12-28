All I Want For 2022 Is Dua Lipa's Trendy Choppy Bob

Dua Lipa wasted no time getting ready for 2022. Rather than wait for the new year as most celebrities do, the “New Rules” singer already got her big chop. Gone are the days of her nearly waist-length hair. Instead, in its place, Dua Lipa cut her hair into a choppy bob and it’s as trendy as you can get for 2022.

Dua Lipa debuted the style in a photo dump on Instagram in a celebration of 2021. While most of the photos displayed wonderful views of a beachside vacation, a few showed off her new haircut. Her bob hits her mid-neck and is slightly choppy to give it more volume. She styled it with a middle part, but the waves and playful look kept it from looking more blunt, which some bobs skew towards. She rocked the look with an oversized blazer in one photo and a sheer top in another.

Despite hinting at this radical change, Dua Lipa’s follow-up Instagram posts have all featured her longer hair. The 26-year-old may be waiting to show off her big chop more in the new year. After all, “new hair, new me” is a calling card for many celebrity hair changes that are revealed in January.

If you’re looking for a new ‘do to rock in 2022, you just might want to take a page out of Dua Lipa’s book. “I see bobs as a huge part of the new year,” Adriana Papaleo, a Brooklyn-based hairstylist, previously told Elite Daily. “There are lots of variations to play within this cut as well but definitely clearing the shoulder and square. It's all about the strength of the box bob [and] whether you incorporate some layering or a fringe.” So, if you’re looking for a star-approved hair cut to rock into 2022, take your inspo from Dua Lipa and ask your hairstylist for a choppy bob.