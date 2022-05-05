It’s no secret TikTok is a mecca for viral recipes that are just as delicious as they’re easy to make. The salmon bowl had its moment, as did the Green Goddess Salad, and now, a sandwich is going viral on the video sharing platform. If you’ve seen it pop up on your For Your Page and want to be part of the delicious action, here’s how to make the Grinder Salad Sandwich on TikTok.

The Grinder Salad Sandwich is currently trending on the foodie side of TikTok, but the recipe is not as new as you might think. At first glance, it looks just like an Italian submarine sandwich or “grinder,” and various TikTok recipes show people starting off with two pieces of crusty, Italian-style bread that they fill with meats, cheeses, and — the essential ingredient to this sandwich — a “salad.” A healthy helping of mayonnaise, creamy Italian dressing, or even just olive oil is heavily encouraged.

Of course, since its TikTok, people are getting creative with their Grinder Salad Sandwich, swapping out the rolls for foccacia and adding ingredients like banana peppers, minced garlic, tomatoes, red onion, a garlic butter wash, and submarine dressing in addition to their preferred choice of deli meats and cheeses.

TikTok Grinder Salad Sandwich Recipe

While there are quite a few variations on the Grinder Salad Sandwich, the original recipe is from @ohheyimgray. However, if you want a recipe with exact measurements, this TikTok Grinder Salad Sandwich recipe from @CookItErica has over 3.8 million views and gives a good overview for what you should expect.

To make the Grinder Salad, you’ll need:

Mayonnaise (about 1 cup)

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

Oregano (to taste)

Red pepper flakes, to taste

1/2 cup banana peppers

1 head of iceberg lettuce

Thinly sliced onions

Lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil to taste

For the rest of the Grinder Salad Sandwich, you’ll want to start with a soft white bread hoagie, which you can prep by taking out some of the soft bread filling. Next, add thin slices of provologne and munster cheese to the bread, then bake at 425 degrees in the oven until the cheese is melted. Next, add slices of ham and salami (you can also swap these out for a different kinds of meat depending on your preference). Then, add some thinly sliced onions, thinly sliced tomatoes, and top with a generous helping of grated parmesan cheese. Add some of the Grinder Salad on top, then sprinkle with lemon juice, salt, pepper, and olive oil to taste.

There are countless variations on the Grinder Salad Sandwich recipe on TikTok, so check out the viral #grindersalad tag if you want some more ideas for how to make the trendy sub your own.