If you regularly watch cooking videos on TikTok for inspiration, you’ve probably stumbled across a few videos from TikToker Emily Mariko (@emilymariko) on your FYP. Mariko’s daily cooking vlogs garner millions of views as people watch her prepare simple and delicious dishes in her pristine kitchen. One recipe in particular has become somewhat of a viral sensation — her salmon rice bowl. It seems simple enough at first glance, but if you’re wondering how to make the viral salmon rice bowl TikTok recipe, there’s one step you’ll definitely not expect.

The secret ingredient is not a special sauce or seasoning, but rather a single ice cube that is used to steam the rice in the microwave. Like magic, the ice cube doesn’t melt, but manages to perfectly heat up any leftover rice you have. The process has fans totally baffled. So much so that many of them have tried this salmon rice bowl recipe at home just to see it for themselves.

Of course, it’s not just the “magic” ice cube that makes this recipe a viral sensation, but also how delicious it is. If you haven’t tried it yet, it’s time to learn how to make TikTok’s salmon bowl from Mariko’s recipe for yourself. While the 29-year-old California lifestyle vlogger is usually silent in her cooking TikToks, you can easily follow along once you gather the right ingredients, thanks to her detailed tutorials.

One of the first times that Mariko shared her salmon rice bowl recipe with other TikTokers, she claimed that this is how she “always” eats her leftover salmon. She even said it is the “best lunch of the week” in another video. Now, it’s gotten to the point where if any of Mariko’s followers see that she’s making salmon for dinner, they know to expect a salmon rice bowl TikTok for lunch the next day. For an exact replica of Mariko’s TikTok salmon bowl, you need the following:

Pre-cooked salmon

Pre-cooked rice

One ice cube

Soy sauce

Sriracha

Kewpie mayo

Avocado

Kimchi

Roasted seaweed

You’ll want to first take your leftover salmon and mash it up before putting your leftover rice on top. Add your single ice cube in the center and cover the whole thing in parchment paper before microwaving. While Mariko still hasn’t officially revealed her microwave time, it seems all you need is about one minute.

Once that’s done, take off the magic ice cube and parchment paper before drizzling some soy sauce, Sriracha, and mayo on top. Mix it all together in a bowl and add your sliced avocado to serve. Then, you’re ready to enjoy your salmon rice bowl with some crunchy seaweed and kimchi for some flavorful additions.

While Mariko did not invent salmon rice bowls, her videos have helped contribute to their popularity on TikTok. As of Sept. 29, the #SalmonRiceBowl tag has over 2.6M views, thanks to both TikTokers trying the salmon rice bowl recipe and losing sleep trying to figure out how the ice cube doesn’t melt. TikToker @everything_delish even made a twist on the viral salmon rice bowl recipe with salmon rice paper dumplings, so feel free to get as creative as you want. Now that you have the OG salmon rice bowl recipe under your belt, you can make tons of delicious and unique salmon bowls and dishes all from your own kitchen.