Selena Revived An Iconic Wizards Of Waverly Place Song With Help From A Co-Star

A decade may have passed since Wizards of Waverly Place was on the air, but Alex and Harper’s friendship will never disappear. Need proof? Look no further than Selena Gomez’s TikTok. The superstar surprised fans with a very special reunion on Sunday, April 24, and it’s pure magic. Seriously, though — Selena Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place hat song TikTok with Jennifer Stone is a total blast from the past for everyone who grew up watching Disney Channel.

Gomez reunited with her former co-star Stone to recreate a very memorable Wizards of Waverly Place routine in her recent TikTok. The two must have been having a girl’s night in — since they’re both wearing comfy clothes with drinks in hand in the clip — and then got to reminiscing about their Disney Channel days. To perfectly capture the Alex-Harper reunion, Gomez and Stone recorded themselves lip-syncing to the “Crazy Hat” song they made famous on Wizards of Waverly Place. Not only that, but the duo also remembered the moves that went with the song.

As Wizards of Waverly Place fans know, the “Crazy Hat” song was a staple of Alex and Harper’s friendship. Throughout the series, they would sing the song together whenever they spotted anyone wearing a strange-looking hat.

Gomez’s video with Stone is just the latest bit of proof that the Wizards cast is still super tight all these years later. The show’s main cast has reunited a ton over the years, posting their last major reunion in 2020 when they got back together to support co-star Bailee Madison’s directorial debut for the music video “Worse.” Of course, they also all got together to attend David Henrie’s wedding back in 2017. And there have been plenty of mini reunions in between all the major ones — less than two weeks before Gomez posted that TikTok, in fact, Stone had another hilarious TikTok collab with David DeLuise, who played Alex Russo’s father Jerry.

Disney Channel

Since it’s very clear the Wizards of Waverly Place cast still loves to hang out together, fans are holding out hope a reboot or reunion series could be a possibility. There’s no solid word on that, though, so for now, fans will just have to keep an eye on Gomez’s TikTok for more fun throwback posts.