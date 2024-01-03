The Golden Globes — which celebrates both TV shows and movies from the previous year — promises to be one of the most star-studded award shows in Hollywood once again. After all, 2024’s nominees include Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us, Taylor Swift for her record-breaking Eras Tour film, and all things Barbie. It’s an honor just to be nominated (as everyone says), but the winners at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards get to take home not just a golden statuette, but also a luxury gift bag that’s valued at $500,000.

To really put that $$ number into perspective, last year’s Golden Globes gift bag had just $3,500 of goodies. It included skin care, candles, and a hydromagnetism treatment, and while that’s still some cop-worthy swag, it definitely doesn’t compare to a bag that’s worth half a million dollars. One of the reasons why this year’s gift may be worth more is that instead of handing them out to every nominee, the Golden Globes and luxury magazine Robb Report — who curated 2024’s luxe gift bag — will only be offering swag to winners and presenters.

Robb Report’s Editor in Chief Paul Croughton exclusively tells Elite Daily that their goal for this year’s gift bag was to include “the best of the best” with plenty of celeb-loved additions. For example, he called out “Metier’s exceptionally stylish luggage,” which stars like Kate Moss and Nicole Kidman have in their collections.

There were 39 luxe products chosen for the bag, like the $380 CurrentBody LED mask — a brand that Kourtney Kardashian loves — as well as “travel opportunities at some of the finest luxury destinations around the world.” Some of those travel opportunities are very White Lotus-esque, like a yacht charter experience and stay at a Four Seasons Resort in Punta Mita, Mexico — a beloved destination for celebs like Lady Gaga and Beyoncé.

Some Of The 2024 Golden Globes Gift Bag Items Are First Come, First Served

Each winner and presenter will have the opportunity to take home a Golden Globes gift bag, but there’s a limited quantity for some of the more exclusive items. While each of the 83 recipients will get a two-night stay at the Abbaye De La Bussière in Burgundy, France ($2,200), only 10 people will get a complimentary membership to the Uber of private jets, XO Jet, with $10,000 of flight credits. Similarly, everyone will also get a $499 bottle of Komos Tequila, but only three people will get a bottle of Komos XO ($2,000) as well.

These 16 exclusive items will be in a gifting suite that will be available on a first come, first served basis. That means unless your category is the first to be announced, you might miss out on getting the single collection of Liber Pater’s wines, which is priced at $193,500 for six bottles.

Of course, the 23 luxury items that are available for all 83 recipients — which are divided into travel and experiences, fashion and beauty, and food and beverage — are enough to keep anyone happy.

Potential winners like Timothée Chalamet and Barry Keoghan could walk away with a $500,000 gift bag at the end of the night, but others could potentially also get the same swag without a statuette — if they’re down to splurge for it.

Robb Report will also be “auctioning off a select number of bags, alongside a special Golden Globes experience,” benefitting the Golden Globes Foundation, according to Luke Bahrenburg, Robb Report’s president. For a slightly less expensive option that’ll still have you feeling like your fave celeb, you can pick and choose some of the best items from the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards swag bag, like these picks below.

