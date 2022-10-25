Pete Davidson's Style Evolution Goes From Teenage Dirtbag To Dashing

When it comes to unlikely fashion inspo, Pete Davidson just might take the cake. From his earliest standup sets to walking the Met Gala stairs with Kim Kardashian in 2022, Davidson’s style evolution is truly an impressive feat. The 28-year-old has gone from skater boy to fashion darling, wholly unafraid to get bold with his looks.
Comedians generally aren’t the movers and shakers of the fashion world. People rarely turn to Jerry Seinfeld or John Mulaney to set style trends. Davidson was no different when he first joined Saturday Night Live in 2014. But, as his star rose so did his fashion game. Establishing himself as something of a sneakerhead, Davidson spent a few years keeping his looks streamlined and his footwear iconic. Over time, a career shift from funny guy to actor brought out a whole new side of Davidson’s style.
After starring in Big Time Adolescence, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Meet Cute, the actor’s aesthetic has become elevated without losing its streetwear edge. Davidson’s fashion eras also seem to be, at least in part, influenced by his romantic life. When dating Ariana Grande back in 2018, he swathed himself in designer logos. Later, while dating Kim Kardashian, his penchant for sharply tailored suits reigned supreme. There’s no telling where the actor, now single, might head next fashion-wise, so take a trip down memory lane by checking out everyone’s favorite Staten Island guy’s style evolution.