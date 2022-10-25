Pete Davidson's Style Evolution Goes From Teenage Dirtbag To Dashing

When it comes to unlikely fashion inspo, Pete Davidson just might take the cake. From his earliest standup sets to walking the Met Gala stairs with Kim Kardashian in 2022, Davidson’s style evolution is truly an impressive feat. The 28-year-old has gone from skater boy to fashion darling, wholly unafraid to get bold with his looks.

Comedians generally aren’t the movers and shakers of the fashion world. People rarely turn to Jerry Seinfeld or John Mulaney to set style trends. Davidson was no different when he first joined Saturday Night Live in 2014. But, as his star rose so did his fashion game. Establishing himself as something of a sneakerhead, Davidson spent a few years keeping his looks streamlined and his footwear iconic. Over time, a career shift from funny guy to actor brought out a whole new side of Davidson’s style.

After starring in Big Time Adolescence, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Meet Cute, the actor’s aesthetic has become elevated without losing its streetwear edge. Davidson’s fashion eras also seem to be, at least in part, influenced by his romantic life. When dating Ariana Grande back in 2018, he swathed himself in designer logos. Later, while dating Kim Kardashian, his penchant for sharply tailored suits reigned supreme. There’s no telling where the actor, now single, might head next fashion-wise, so take a trip down memory lane by checking out everyone’s favorite Staten Island guy’s style evolution.

2012: Pete Davidson In Double T-Shirts Bobby Bank/WireImage/Getty Images At just 18 years old, Pete Davidson was serving some serious baby face during his comedy set at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in Jan. 2012. For this standup act, he went with the classic “graphic T-shirt over a long-sleeved shirt” combo.

2014: Pete Davidson’s Red Hot Sneakers Pierre Roussel/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2014, Davidson joined the SNL cast and stepped up his style game with a focus on footwear. For Variety’s “10 Comics To Watch” showcase, he paired a camo print button-down with black jeans and a fitted hat. But the real standout accessories were his red hot sneakers.

2015: Pete Davidson Wears Electric Blue Nikes Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images During Comedy Central’s Roast of Justin Bieber, Davidson stepped out in a masterfully tailored suit. The navy pants and jacket featured a subtle diamond pattern and satin lapels. Letting the suit speak for itself, Davidson kept the rest of his ‘fit relatively simple, but finished off the look with a pair of electric blue Nikes.

2016: Pete Davidson Wears Michael J. Fox’s Nikes Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images While you may not think the next navy suit Davidson wore to Comedy Central’s Roast of Rob Lowe was very exciting, his sneakers were a huge deal. For the event in August 2016, Davidson broke out a pair of Nike Mags — the shoe famously worn by Marty McFly, played by Michael J. Fox, in Back to the Future II. The shoes retailed for $950 in 2016, but StockX most recently sold a pair for over $25,000.

2017: Pete Davidson’s Political T-Shirt Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic/Getty Images A lot of heads turned Davidson’s way at the 2017 Video Music Awards. At the event, the Bodies, Bodies, Bodies star got political. At face value, this look is just a white tee and jeans, but its message shows Davidson’s willingness to get bold with his fashion.

2018: Pete Davidson’s Logomania Era Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images In 2018, there were three major changes in Davidson’s life: He started dating Ariana Grande, upped his streetwear game, and went Marshall Mathers blond for the first time. Davidson also began wearing shirts, fanny packs, and funky sunglasses bearing designer labels.

2019: Pete Davidson In Color-Block Jeans Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Although Davidson didn’t come up with this ‘fit himself, his appearance on the Alexander Wang runway in May 2019 hinted at his burgeoning reputation as a fashion darling. After all, can you really call yourself a stylish celebrity if you haven’t walked in a fashion show?

2020: Pete Davidson In All-Black Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images At the premiere of Big Time Adolescence in March 2020, Davidson opted for a causal ‘fit featuring stylish shoes, but with an upgrade from his sneakerhead days. The actor wore a simple crewneck, jeans, and a pair of super-shiny Oxfords.

2021: Pete Davidson In A Thom Browne Dress John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Now he’s really getting bold! For his first appearance at the 2021 Met Gala, Davidson forwent a traditional suit for a dress and blazer designed by Thom Browne. This look encapsulates Davidson’s burgeoning ability to wear avant-garde pieces.

2022: Pete Davidson In A Sleek Suit Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In October 2021, Davidson started dating none other than Kim Kardashian. Once again, his style changed with this new relationship. While his time with Grande saw the actor leaning into logos, Davidson’s Kardashian era was all about sharp suits and skinny ties. In fact, that’s what he wore to the 2022 Met Gala. It’s a very dapper look, albeit slightly lacking that classic Davidson flair.