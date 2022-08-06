Breaking update: Kete might be complete. On Aug. 5, a source close to the couple reported that the sun has set on Kete’s relationship after nine months together. While neither Pete Davidson or Kim Kardashian have confirmed the split themselves just yet, social media quickly erupted in tweets and memes about their reported breakup. Elite Daily reached out to both Davidson and Kardashian’s reps for confirmation of the breakup, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

The bombshell breakup was first reported by E! on Aug. 5, with a source claiming the superstar duo had quietly split up earlier in the week. Apparently, distance was the determining factor in the reported breakup — Davidson has been shooting a movie in Australia and Kardashian has stayed in California to co-parent her children ex-husband with Kanye West. The pair still have “a lot of love and respect for each other... [long distance] made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

The breakup reports come nine months after the couple first sparked their romance at the end of 2021, after they first kissed on live TV during the Oct. 7 episode of Saturday Night Live that Kardashian hosted. Although they lasted less than a year, Kardashian and Davidson’s massive impact as a super-couple is undeniable. So, naturally, the internet had a lot to say about the breakup.

Now that the couple has reportedly called it quits, there is a lot of speculation on how Kanye West will respond, given that Kardashian’s ex has publicly criticized the relationship time and again.

If this really is the end of Kete, at least they had a great run. The couple debuted their relationship in November 2021 following Kardashian’s guest appearance on Saturday Night Live. Funnily enough, Davidson had tried to get Kardashian’s number first by asking their mutual friend, Megan Fox, to set him up, as Kardashian later revealed in an episode of The Kardashians. Fox laughed it off and told him it wouldn’t happen, but Kim proved her wrong. Initially, Kim admitted on The Kardashians that she went into it hoping to understand Davidson’s “BDE” reputation, but she got more than she bargained for.

In the months following Kardashian’s SNL appearance, she cozied up to the Staten Island comedian and officially announced their relationship in March 2022 on Instagram. Once they confirmed they were dating, fans were treated to several Instagram posts of the two and paparazzi pics that confirmed how into each other they were. Kete’s relationship remained strong for nine months, even taking it to the Met Gala’s star-studded red carpet, but the couple has reportedly amicably called it quits.

I’m lowkey holding onto hope that Kete proves their love is stronger than the distance between them — absence makes the heart grow fonder, right?