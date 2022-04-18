This King of Staten Island and the Queen of Calabasas might be the couple that no one (least of all Kanye West) saw coming, but that only makes their story all the more sweet. Although Kete has not been together for long, they’ve given fans plenty to talk about — from an onstage kiss to spontaneous vacations to meeting each other’s families. Though they’ve only been dating since October 2021, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship timeline is proof that romance happens when you least expect it.
"I think that, you know, sometimes things happen when you just least expect it,” Kim said of their relationship on April 11. “It was the last thing that I was really planning on,” she told Hoda Kotb during an episode of the Making Space podcast.
A surprise or not, one thing’s for sure: Kim and Pete are seriously cute together, and considering their romance is just getting started, we have plenty to look forward to — maybe even a Pete appearance on Season 2 of Hulu’s The Kardashians? Fingers crossed.
Before looking too much into the future though, let’s take a peak at Kim and Pete’s relationship in all its adorable honeymoon-stage glory.
Kete 4ever.