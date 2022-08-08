Kanye’s Reaction To Kete’s Reported Breakup Was... Very Kanye

Kanye West is a musical genius, and he may be equally gifted at causing drama on Instagram. The rapper has been known to stir the pot on the platform, whether that involves insulting Pete Davidson or accusing him of breaking up his family. So is it really that surprising that he took to IG to react to Kim Kardashian and Davidson’s reported breakup? Three days after Kardashian and Davidson reportedly split, West made his feelings known in a since-deleted post, and Kardashian is reportedly not too happy about his “bullying.”

In early August, West caught fans’ attention when he wiped his Instagram feed and blacked out his profile picture. He made his bold return to the app on Aug. 8 to share an eerie post about Davidson: a mock New York Times headline that read, “Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28.” I guess this is his way of celebrating the reported breakup?

Kardashian and Davidson reportedly called it quits on August 5. “Pete is 28, and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” a source told Page Six at the time. Plus, according to Entertainment Tonight, the duo’s spark “fizzle[d] out.”

Though Kete may no longer be together, that doesn’t mean Kardashian is OK with West’s IG behavior. “Kim is livid and incredibly upset … Kanye is back to his old ways and Kim will not tolerate his bullying behavior towards the people she loves and cares about,” a source told Page Six.

Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Donda rapper has a long history of targeting Davidson via Instagram post and regularly blamed “Skete” for breaking up his family. Reminder: Davidson and Kardashian started dating a full nine months after Kimye separated.

At one point, West even encouraged his followers to scream at Davidson. “IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE [LOSER] AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER,” he captioned a now-deleted Instagram post from February 13.

On February 15, West changed his tune and took “accountability” for his behavior. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them,” he wrote in yet another Instagram caption. “I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers, and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing [screenshots] was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability... I’m still learning in real-time. I don’t have all the answers. To be [a] good leader is to be a good listener.”

His resolution seemed to be working... for a while, at least. “Kim and Kanye have been in such a positive co-parenting space and with communication lately,” the Page Six source added on Aug. 8. However, after this latest post, Kardashian is reportedly over his Instagram antics. “This is just a reminder to her that he will never change and why there will never be a chance of reconciliation,” the insider said.

Here’s hoping West keeps any future Davidson-related commentary offline.